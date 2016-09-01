(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea Housing Finance Corporation's (KHFC) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. The IDRs were affirmed because of KHFC's legal status as quasi-government financial institution acting as a policy arm of the government, 100% direct and indirect ownership by the state and continued capital injections from the Korean government and Bank of Korea. KEY RATING DRIVERS Ratings Equalised With Sovereign: KHFC's ratings are linked with those of Korea (AA-/Stable/F1+), reflecting a strong probability KHFC would receive extraordinary government support, if needed. The corporation's policy is dictated and closely monitored by the Korean authorities. State Support: Article 51 of the KHFC Act says the state is required to replenish the entity's deficit when KHFC's own reserves are not sufficient to absorb losses. State support is also evident from the government's capital injections. In 2015, KHFC received KRW400bn to cope with weaker capitalisation caused by rapid increase in its home loan book. In March 2016, Korea government increased the registered capital of the company to KRW5trn from KRW2trn. Policy Role in Housing Finance: The entity has a mandate to facilitate access to housing finance for low- and middle-income earners. The government recently required Korean financial institutions to have at least 42.5% of their outstanding loan portfolios comprise fixed-rate amortising mortgage loans by end-2017. The new rule enhances KHFC's policy role as Fitch believes the entity will take a leading role in providing funding to achieve this target. Strong Control and Supervision: KHFC is wholly owned by the state and, as such, is closely supervised by the government. It reports to the Ministry of Strategy and Finance (MoSF), and is supervised by Korea's financial regulator, the Financial Services Commission (FSC). Its president is appointed by the government, and works as a public servant attached to the FSC. Its auditor is also recommended and appointed by the government. Robust Liquidity and Funding: KHFC's strong liquidity and funding status is backed by its solid reputation in both domestic and international capital markets. Its funding channels are also well-diversified through mortgage-backed securitisation, covered bonds, senior unsecured bonds and commercial papers. Asset and Liability Mismatch: KHFC's loan portfolio has maturities ranging between 10 and 30 years, but it is funded by commercial paper and bonds of relatively short tenor. Nevertheless, the mismatch is partly mitigated by the entity's continued securitisation of its mortgage loan portfolio, and shorter effective mortgage tenor (generally seven to eight years) due to the tendency of Koreans to repay loans early. RATING SENSITIVITIES A positive rating action on the sovereign, in conjunction with continued strong support from the state, would lead to a similar change in KHFC's rating. A sovereign downgrade, significant changes that would lead to a dilution in state ownership and public control, or evident weakening of links with the government - including the importance of the entity's public-policy role and budgeting relationship - could trigger a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Lin Pei Associate Director +852 2263 9912 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 