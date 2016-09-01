(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea
Housing Finance
Corporation's (KHFC) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'AA-' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook
on the Long-Term
IDR is Stable.
The IDRs were affirmed because of KHFC's legal status as
quasi-government
financial institution acting as a policy arm of the government,
100% direct and
indirect ownership by the state and continued capital injections
from the Korean
government and Bank of Korea.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ratings Equalised With Sovereign: KHFC's ratings are linked with
those of Korea
(AA-/Stable/F1+), reflecting a strong probability KHFC would
receive
extraordinary government support, if needed. The corporation's
policy is
dictated and closely monitored by the Korean authorities.
State Support: Article 51 of the KHFC Act says the state is
required to
replenish the entity's deficit when KHFC's own reserves are not
sufficient to
absorb losses. State support is also evident from the
government's capital
injections. In 2015, KHFC received KRW400bn to cope with weaker
capitalisation
caused by rapid increase in its home loan book. In March 2016,
Korea government
increased the registered capital of the company to KRW5trn from
KRW2trn.
Policy Role in Housing Finance: The entity has a mandate to
facilitate access to
housing finance for low- and middle-income earners. The
government recently
required Korean financial institutions to have at least 42.5% of
their
outstanding loan portfolios comprise fixed-rate amortising
mortgage loans by
end-2017. The new rule enhances KHFC's policy role as Fitch
believes the entity
will take a leading role in providing funding to achieve this
target.
Strong Control and Supervision: KHFC is wholly owned by the
state and, as such,
is closely supervised by the government. It reports to the
Ministry of Strategy
and Finance (MoSF), and is supervised by Korea's financial
regulator, the
Financial Services Commission (FSC). Its president is appointed
by the
government, and works as a public servant attached to the FSC.
Its auditor is
also recommended and appointed by the government.
Robust Liquidity and Funding: KHFC's strong liquidity and
funding status is
backed by its solid reputation in both domestic and
international capital
markets. Its funding channels are also well-diversified through
mortgage-backed
securitisation, covered bonds, senior unsecured bonds and
commercial papers.
Asset and Liability Mismatch: KHFC's loan portfolio has
maturities ranging
between 10 and 30 years, but it is funded by commercial paper
and bonds of
relatively short tenor. Nevertheless, the mismatch is partly
mitigated by the
entity's continued securitisation of its mortgage loan
portfolio, and shorter
effective mortgage tenor (generally seven to eight years) due to
the tendency of
Koreans to repay loans early.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action on the sovereign, in conjunction with
continued strong
support from the state, would lead to a similar change in KHFC's
rating.
A sovereign downgrade, significant changes that would lead to a
dilution in
state ownership and public control, or evident weakening of
links with the
government - including the importance of the entity's
public-policy role and
budgeting relationship - could trigger a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lin Pei
Associate Director
+852 2263 9912
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
