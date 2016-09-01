(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea
Student Aid
Foundation's (KoSAF) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'AA-' and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook
on the Long-Term
IDR is Stable.
The IDRs were affirmed because KoSAF continues to be a
quasi-government
financial institution acting as a policy arm of the government,
and it is 100%
owned by the state.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
KoSAF's ratings are equalised with the ratings of South Korea
(AA-/Stable/F1+)
because of its non-profit quasi-government institution status,
importance for
higher education in the country and the state's direct guarantee
for its bonds,
which result in a strong likelihood of extraordinary state
support, in case of
need. Article 23 of the Korea Student Aid Foundation Act (KoSAF
Act) states that
the Korean government may replenish the entity's deficits when
its own reserves
are not sufficient to absorb losses.
The foundation was established in May 2009 under the KoSAF Act.
KoSAF provides
loans and scholarships to students from low- to middle-income
families. Higher
education is a government priority, so Fitch expects strong
demand for KoSAF's
services, as it is important in Korea's competitive society to
gain access to a
satisfactory career through university education.
The government provides 99.9% of KoSAF's contributed fund
capital, and dictates
and closely monitors the foundation's policies. The management
of the foundation
is appointed and controlled by the government. Its operations
and strategy are
under the direct control of the Ministry of Education, while its
annual budget
plans and the guarantee limit for its bonds are reviewed by the
Ministry of
Strategy and Finance before submission for approval by the
National Assembly.
Adherence to budget plans is monitored by the finance ministry.
KoSAF's funding has so far come mainly from the issuance of
government-guaranteed Korean won-denominated bonds, mainly sold
to domestic
institutional investors. The National Assembly has authorised
KoSAF to issue
government-guaranteed bonds of up to KRW2.2trn in 2016. All of
KoSAF's
outstanding bonds were guaranteed by the sovereign as at
end-2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action for the sovereign, in conjunction with
continued strong
support from the state, would lead to a similar change in
KoSAF's rating.
A sovereign downgrade, significant changes that would lead to a
dilution in
state ownership and public control, or evident weakening of
links with the
government - including the importance of the foundation's public
policy role and
budgeting relationship - could trigger a downgrade.
