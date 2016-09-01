(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Small
Business
Corporation's (SBC) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'AA-', Long-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'AA-', and Short-Term
Foreign-Currency
IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable.
Fitch has also
affirmed SBC's senior unsecured bonds at 'AA-'.
The IDRs and senior debt ratings have been affirmed because SBC
continues to be
a quasi-government financial institution acting as a development
arm of the
government, and it is 100% owned by the state.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SBC's ratings are equalised with the ratings of South Korea
(AA-/Stable/F1+) due
to its strong links to the sovereign and high probability of
extraordinary
government support, if needed. The entity's policy is dictated
and closely
monitored by the government of Korea.
The entity's main policy role is to manage and operate the Fund
for
Establishment and Promotion of SMEs (SME Fund) and act on behalf
of the SME Fund
(for example, issuing bonds) under its corporate status. The
state is by law
required to replenish deficits in the SME Fund when the fund's
reserves fall
short.
SBC has a mandate to implement government policies to support
the development
and growth of SMEs, including start-ups, small businesses and
new technology
developers, in Korea. SMEs lacking in collateral and with short
track records
may find it difficult to get funding from the private sector.
The SME Fund
provides funding for SMEs not served by private-sector
financing. SBC loans are
intended to supplement commercial loans, have longer maturities,
and are
provided at below-market interest rates. SBC also supports SMEs
by providing
non-financial assistance.
SBC is wholly owned by the state, and operates under the aegis
of the Small and
Medium Business Administration (SMBA), which is heavily involved
in SBC's annual
budget supervision and performance evaluation. SBC's management
is appointed by
the government. The entity is subject to checks by the
government auditor, while
a government-appointed external auditor conducts checks on the
SME Fund.
SBC has received increasing capital injections from the Korea
government, and
government grants and subsidies have also risen in recent years,
underscoring
the strong financial integration of SBC with the Korean
government. Although
SBC's financial statements are not consolidated into those of
the SMBA or
general government, some of the revenue items that SBC includes
in its budget,
such as contributions from the state and treasury borrowing, are
part of the
government's budget.
SBC had KRW15.9trn of assets at end-2015, of which KRW13.6trn,
or 85%, were
loans to SMEs. SBC is not-for-profit organisation and has
historically recorded
losses or very little profit, which were covered by state
contributions.
However, SBC improved its performance over the last four years
and recorded a
KRW12.2bn net profit in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action on the sovereign, in conjunction with
continued strong
support from the state, would lead to a similar change in SBC's
rating.
A sovereign downgrade, significant changes that would lead to a
dilution in
state ownership and public control, or evident weakening of
links with the
government, including erosion of the importance of SBC's
public-policy role and
budgeting relationship with the government, could trigger a
downgrade.
Any rating action on SBC's IDR would result in similar rating
action on the
rated notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lin Pei
Associate Director
+852 2263 9912
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016)
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011092
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
