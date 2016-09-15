(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
periodic review and
update to its methodology for rating insurance companies. The
revisions are
published in an update to Fitch's global master insurance
criteria, 'Insurance
Rating Methodology'. No ratings are expected to change as the
result of these
updates.
The updates primarily reflect a number of clarifications without
any substantive
changes made to the underlying criteria. These include the
following:
--Updated commentary describing industry profile and operating
environment for
various market sectors;
--Additional details on the treatment of match-funded debt;
--Clarifications were added to the group rating methodology with
respect to the
definition of a Core company and the impact of 'fortune-sharing'
reinsurance for
noncore affiliates;
--Various updates to recognize the adoption of Solvency II;
--Addition of notching guidelines for Insurance Revenue Bonds
based on their
unique debt-servicing characteristics;
--Clarification of wording with respect to start-up insurer
ratings constraints;
--Clarification that a hybrid issuance done on an intergroup
basis is a form of
complexity that can negate equity credit;
--A clearer, updated discussion on the weighting of credit
factors.
In addition, Fitch revised the credit factor "Market Position
and Size/Scale" to
become "Business Profile", and moderately expanded its scope.
This includes
greater recognition of the riskiness of key lines of business
and
diversification.
While Fitch will implement its Business Profile criteria from
this point forward
in rating committee reviews, there will be a transitional period
as Fitch
migrates from the use of Market Position and Size/Scale phrasing
to Business
Profile in certain research reports. This can include
company-specific research
as well as special reports, in which the Market Position and
Size/Scale phrasing
may continue to appear.
As part of the criteria update, Fitch also announced the formal
addition of the
agency's Prism U.S. Life Insurance Capital Model, which will now
be used on a
go-forward basis as part of the ratings process for most
U.S.-based life
insurers.
The full master criteria report 'Insurance Rating Methodology'
is available on
the Fitch website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on
the link.
Fitch also recently published two model-related special reports
including 'Prism
U.S. Non-Life Insurance Capital Model (Model Definition
Document)' and 'Prism
U.S. Life Insurance Capital Model (Model Definition Document)'.
These
model-definition documents are available to registered users on
the Fitch
website.
Contact:
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Keith Buckley, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3211
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
