(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/SANTIAGO, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'B' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating to Nacion Seguros de Retiro S.A.
(Nacion
Retiro). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Nacion Retiro's IFS rating reflects Fitch's expectation that the
company would
receive support from its parent, Banco de la Nacion Argentina
(BNA), should the
need arise. This view is a result of the insurance company's
strategic
importance to the banking group, high level of management and
operational
integration, and strong synergies with its parent. It also
reflects that any
required support would be immaterial to the ability of BNA to
provide it, given
the relatively small size of the insurance operations. BNA is a
state-owned bank
and its operations are guaranteed by the Argentinian Government.
It is one of
the largest banks in the country, and together with its
insurance subsidiaries,
plays an important social role and supports the government
policies. Fitch rates
Argentina's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'/Stable
Outlook.
While Nacion Retiro is required by local regulation to be a
segmented business,
BNA's insurance subsidiaries have a complementary business
structure with a
multisegment focus. Excluding the reinsurance business, BNA's
insurance
subsidiaries had gross written premiums (GWPs) market share of
3% as of march
2016, being one of the leading insurers in a highly granular
industry. Nacion
Retiro also has a strong market position in the retirement and
savings lines,
concentrating 9.7% of GWP and 8.5% of total reserves in the
segment.
The bulk of the entity's reserve volume remains concentrated in
annuities
reserves (51.1% of technical reserves as of March 2016),
managing an annuities
run-off generated prior to the 2008 private pension system
reform. Currently,
Nacion Retiro's GWPs are focused on group saving lines for
retirement, which, in
Fitch's opinion could grow by double digits in the short- to
medium-term, but
has a narrow scope due to the aversion of the Argentine
population for long-term
saving in the domestic market.
The company concentrates the majority of its assets in financial
investments
(97% of total assets as of March 2016), adequately diversified
and with
reasonable liquidity. However, the bulk of the investments are
exposed to
Argentinean government bonds, which are considered to be of
relatively high
risk.
Nacion Retiro's profitability ratios posted solid growth in the
last four years,
supported by the positive trend in financial income mainly
reflecting the
country's high inflation rate. The company's major profitability
ratios remained
higher compared to its regional and local peers, reporting
annualized ROAA of
2.9% and ROAE of 35.2% in March 2016. In Fitch's opinion, the
small cost base
and improving efficiency ratios of the company are positive for
its financial
flexibility, which is required for a primary run-off business.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Any changes in Fitch's evaluation of
BNA's capacity
and/or its willingess to support Nacion Retiro would result in
changes to the
insurer's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55-21-4503 2626
Fitch Ratings
Praca XV de Novembro, 20
Rio de Janeiro, Brasil
Secondary Analyst
Santiago Recalde
Associate Director
+56-2-2499 3321
Committee Chairperson
James Auden
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
