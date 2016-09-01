(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/SANTIAGO, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned a 'B' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating to Nacion Seguros S.A. (Nacion
Seguros). The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Nacion Seguros S.A.'s rating reflects Fitch's expectation that
the company would
receive support from its parent, Banco de la Nacion Argentina
(BNA), should the
need arise. This view is a result of the insurance company's
strategic
importance to the banking group, high level of management and
operational
integration, and strong synergies with its parent. It also
reflects the fact
that any required support would be immaterial relative to the
ability of BNA to
provide it, given the relatively small size of the insurance
operations. BNA is
one of the largest banks in the country, and together with its
insurance
subsidiaries, plays an important social role while supporting
the government's
policies. Fitch rates Argentina's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR
at 'B'/Stable
Outlook.
As of March 2016, Nacion Seguros' leverage (net
liabilities/equity) reached
2.5x, which is lower than the Argentine industry average of
3.8x, partly
reflecting its focus on short-term liabilities. Similarly,
operating leverage
(earned retained premiums/equity) is also relatively limited at
1.9x, reflecting
the conservative policy of retaining total annual net income to
strengthen the
capital base.
The company focuses on insurance segments targeting the mass
market, such as
auto insurance and group life insurance, which, as of March
2016, represented
53% of written premiums, followed by technical and fire
segments, which made up
34% of total written premiums. The company benefits
significantly from its
relationship with BNA, which has an extended branch network
throughout the
country.
Nacion Seguros posted positive results of ARS584 million as of
March 2016, a 59%
increase over the previous period. The positive net results were
driven by the
financial income earned on investments, reflected in a combined
ratio of 102.1%
and an operating ratio of 67.9%. As of March 2016, the entity
exhibited a highly
competitive return on both equity and assets of 51.4% and 14.4%,
respectively.
Due to local regulations that restrict investments outside the
country and in
foreign currency, the investment portfolio is concentrated in
local securities
denominated in Argentine pesos. As of March 2016 the investment
portfolio
remains highly concentrated in government securities, which
correlate its
investment risk with Argentina's sovereign risk.
Nacion Seguros has a meaningful market share within the
Argentine insurance
industry, making up 2.8% of the premiums as of March 2016. The
company is one of
the leaders in auto, group life, fire, and technical insurance
branches. In
addition, the company benefits from the brand name of the parent
locally, which
supports its positioning in the industry.
As of March 2016, the company had ceded 32.7% of its premiums
(primarily
technical and fire insurance premiums) to Nacion Reaseguro S.A.,
presenting a
maximum catastrophic loss severity limited at 0.2% of its
capital. In Fitch's
opinion the reinsurance coverage is adequate, though
concentrated in only one
reinsurer.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Any changes in Fitch`s evaluation of
BNA's capacity
and/or its willingess to support Nacion Seguros, would result in
changes to the
insurer's ratings.
