(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 01 (Fitch) BankUnited, Inc.'s (BKU) recent announcement regarding senior management succession planning does not have any immediate impact on the company's current ratings and outlook, according to Fitch Ratings. On Aug. 31, 2016, BKU announced that Raj Singh, the company's Chief Operating Officer, will succeed John Kanas, the company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, as President and CEO effective Jan. 1, 2017. Kanas will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Singh, along with Kanas, was one of the founders of BKU in 2009. Replacing Singh as COO will be Thomas Cornish, who currently serves as the bank's President, Florida region. Cornish joined the bank in 2014 and will report to Singh. Key man risk is one of our rating sensitivities for BKU. Fitch believes that key man risk is mitigated by Singh's promotion to CEO, continued management bench strength, and Kanas retaining the role of Chairman. The announcement also brings further clarity to succession planning, which we believe should be viewed positively overall. Fitch affirmed BKU's ratings with a Stable Outlook in January 2016, reflecting the company's solid developing franchise, seasoned management team, and good asset quality metrics in the non-covered loan portfolio. Contact: Primary Analyst Stefan Kahandaliyanage, CFA Associate Director +1-646-582-4918 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Johann Moller Associate Director +1-646-582-4954 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.