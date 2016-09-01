(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 01 (Fitch) BankUnited, Inc.'s (BKU) recent
announcement
regarding senior management succession planning does not have
any immediate
impact on the company's current ratings and outlook, according
to Fitch Ratings.
On Aug. 31, 2016, BKU announced that Raj Singh, the company's
Chief Operating
Officer, will succeed John Kanas, the company's Chairman,
President and Chief
Executive Officer, as President and CEO effective Jan. 1, 2017.
Kanas will
continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Singh,
along with
Kanas, was one of the founders of BKU in 2009.
Replacing Singh as COO will be Thomas Cornish, who currently
serves as the
bank's President, Florida region. Cornish joined the bank in
2014 and will
report to Singh.
Key man risk is one of our rating sensitivities for BKU. Fitch
believes that key
man risk is mitigated by Singh's promotion to CEO, continued
management bench
strength, and Kanas retaining the role of Chairman. The
announcement also brings
further clarity to succession planning, which we believe should
be viewed
positively overall.
Fitch affirmed BKU's ratings with a Stable Outlook in January
2016, reflecting
the company's solid developing franchise, seasoned management
team, and good
asset quality metrics in the non-covered loan portfolio.
