(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Saudi Arabia's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'AA-' with
Negative Outlooks. The Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency
IDRs have been
affirmed at 'F1+' and the Country Ceiling at 'AA+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Long-Term IDRs of 'AA-' reflects the following key rating
drivers:
The government's balance sheet remains an important support for
the ratings
although it has continued to weaken as a result of lower
international oil
prices. During the first seven months of 2016, overall
government deposits at
the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) have declined SAR92bn
to SAR1,070bn or
around 46% of GDP. Government bonds held by commercial banks
increased SAR81bn
as a result of increased debt issuance. The government also took
on an
international syndicated loan of USD10bn in May and is expected
to issue its
debut Eurobond later in 2016. As a result, general government
debt is likely to
rise to 14.7% of GDP by end-2016, from just 1.6% in 2014 but
still well below
the 'AA'-category median of 38.7%.
We expect the balance sheet to weaken further as the general
government deficit,
while shrinking from the peak of 13.8% of GDP in 2015, is
forecast to remain
high in 2016 and 2017, at 11.2% and 6.8% respectively, before
falling to 2.4%
in 2018. The improvement of the deficit will primarily be the
result of rising
oil prices, but the government's National Transformation
Programme (NTP),
presented in June, will also have an important impact.
The NTP contains ambitious fiscal targets, including an increase
in non-oil
government revenues to SAR530bn in 2020 (an increase by 15% -
20% of non-oil
GDP) from SAR163bn in 2015, a reduction in public payroll
expenditure, a
decrease in annual water and energy subsidies by SAR200bn by
2020 and a
reduction in expenditure on public sector salaries and wages to
SAR456bn from
SAR480bn. An objective is to contain public debt to below 30% of
GDP by 2020.
The economic impact of such a fiscal tightening would be so
severe that in
Fitch's view the fiscal objectives will probably have to be
scaled down. In
addition, the broad range of other social and economic
objectives and the
complexity of implementation may overwhelm the administrative
capacity of the
government. However, the government has already re-prioritised
investment
spending, cancelling some projects, and raised visa fees. It
will raise 'vice
taxes' on energy drinks, soda drinks and tobacco and is
committed to introducing
a value-added tax at a rate of 5% by 2018.
The NTP includes the goal of substantial privatisation, although
the time line
and details are still highly uncertain. The Chairman of the
Council for Economic
and Development Affairs, Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad bin
Salman, indicated that
up to 5% of Saudi Aramco would be sold in an IPO. While this
could raise some
USD100bn, obstacles in terms of transparency, depth of local
markets and
reservations about governance remain large, so that
privatisation receipts are
not included in our forecasts although they could help contain
the rise in
public debt.
Lower oil prices caused a sharp deterioration of the current
account balance, to
a deficit 8.3% of GDP and the deficit will remain broadly
unchanged in 2016 but
then should narrow to 5.8% in 2017 and 0.7% in 2018 on the back
of higher oil
prices and weakening import demand. Sovereign net foreign assets
will decline to
74.5% of GDP in 2018 from a peak of 113% in 2015.
Fiscal consolidation is likely to be the driver behind the
expected slowdown in
GDP growth to 0.9% in 2016, from 3.5% in 2015, with only a
modest recovery to
1.1% in 2017 and 1.6% in 2018. GDP growth is supported by a
continued expansion
in oil production, reaching a record high of 10.7m b/d in July,
but non-oil GDP
will contract as a result of fiscal consolidation measures,
particularly as
government investment in infrastructure has been scaled back.
The scaling down of infrastructure spending, combined with
payment delays, has
hit the construction sector hard, and the government may decide
to bail out some
of the large contractors. The government hopes that bringing in
private-sector
participation in infrastructure development will help to provide
some support
but this is unlikely to be sufficient and will take time.
With a Fitch banking system indicator at 'a', weaker only than
Australia, Canada
and Singapore and unusually strong for emerging markets, banks
have proved
resilient despite the weakening macroeconomic environment.
Domestic liquidity
has tightened as deposits in the banking sector have declined
while credit to
the private sector, while decelerating, is still growing and
claims on the
public sector are growing rapidly from a low level. As a result,
the
loan-to-deposit ratio has reached 91% in July, slightly above
the regulatory
ceiling of 90% and the highest level on record.
The slowdown in private sector lending will lead to
deterioration in asset
quality, but non-performing loans as a share of total gross
loans, at 1.2% in
July, are still close to the record low, and the capital
adequacy ratio, at 18%
in July, is high suggesting sufficient buffer against a rise in
non-performing
loans.
Given its exposed position in a volatile region, geopolitical
risks are high
relative to 'AA' category peers. Tensions between Saudi Arabia
and Iran persist
and Saudi Arabia, together with its coalition partners, is
fighting a war
against Houthi rebels in Yemen, with no clear prospect of an end
to the
fighting. There are also sporadic terrorist attacks.
Given the high share of young people in the population, the
labour force is
growing rapidly and the economy will struggle to absorb this
growth. This, and
the fiscal consolidation measures, may lead to rising
disaffection, but
widespread domestic unrest is unlikely. While the line of
succession has been
clearly defined, tensions within the royal family could still be
a cause for
instability. While income per capita measures are high, other
structural
indicators, such the World Bank indicators for governance and
the business
climate are both well below the medians for both 'AA' and 'A'
rated peers.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns a score equivalent to a rating
of 'A' on the
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Public finances: +1 notch, to reflect the large government
deposits held with
SAMA
- External finances: +1 notch, to reflect the large size of
sovereign net
foreign assets, largely held as international reserves and the
strong net
external creditor position
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors, individually or collectively, could
trigger a downgrade:
- Continued erosion of fiscal or external positions.
- A slower-than-expected narrowing in the fiscal deficit, for
example as a
result of a failure to implement fiscal reforms or due to a
renewed fall in oil
prices.
- Spillover from regional conflicts or a domestic political
shock that threatens
stability or affects key economic activities.
As the Outlook is Negative, Fitch does not anticipate
developments with a high
likelihood of triggering an upgrade. However, the following
factors,
individually or collectively, could lead to a revision of the
Outlook to Stable:
- Fiscal consolidation sufficient to stem the depletion of
fiscal and external
buffers and put the budget on a path to a surplus.
- A sustained period of higher oil prices.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch forecasts Brent crude oil prices to average USD42/b in
2016, USD45/b in
2017 and USD55/b in 2018.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
