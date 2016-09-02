(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited's (AEONTS) National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(tha)', with a Stable Outlook. The company's National Short-Term Rating has been affirmed at 'F2(tha)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The company's ratings are driven by its standalone profile and reflect its market position as one of Thailand's largest consumer finance companies. AEONTS is focussed on the credit card and personal loan segments and has a nationwide branch presence. Its capitalisation has improved over the past three years due to profit retention, boosting the company's buffers and ability to cope with unexpected downturns. The ratings also reflect the company' lack of diversification compared with larger financial institutions and continued competitive pressures from non-bank financial institutions and commercial banks. The operating environment remains weak due to Thailand's muted economic growth; increasingly weighing on the company's asset quality. However, these trends are in line with Fitch's expectations. AEONTS is part of Japan's AEON group and benefits from the group's operational expertise in the consumer-loan sector. Unlike commercial banks, the company does not have a deposit base. However, its funding structure is reasonably diverse compared with other non-banks and includes bank loans, bonds and securitisation transactions. RATING SENSITIVITIES AEONTS's National Ratings would be affected by substantial changes to its financial profile. Further sustained improvements in capitalisation, revenue diversification and scale could lead to a rating upgrade, though Fitch views this as remote in the short term. Conversely, a sharp deterioration in the company's capital buffers or an increase in risk appetite that leads to sharply weaker asset-quality could lead to a rating downgrade, as could a large and sustained deterioration in the company's performance. Contact: Primary Analyst Parson Singha, CFA Senior Director +662 108 0151 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Jackerin Jeeradit Associate Director +662 108 0163 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.