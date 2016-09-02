(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Garanti
Bank S.A.'s (GBR)
Outlook to Negative from Stable, and affirmed the Long and
Short-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) and Support Rating (SR). GBR's Viability
Rating is not
affected by this rating action. A full list of rating actions is
available at
the end of this commentary.
The Outlook revision for GBR's support-driven Long-Term IDR to
Negative from
Stable follows the similar rating action on GBR's ultimate
parent, Turkiye
Garanti Bankasi S.A.(Garanti; BBB/Negative) (see 'Fitch Revises
18 Turkish
Banks' Outlooks to Negative on Sovereign Change' dated 25 August
2016 at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING
GBR's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by the potential
support the bank can
expect to receive from its parent, Turkey-based Garanti. In
turn, Garanti's IDRs
are based on the potential support the bank can expect to
receive from its
minority but controlling shareholder, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya
Argentaria (BBVA;
A-/Stable).
GBR's support-driven Long-Term IDR is one notch below that of
the parent,
reflecting Fitch's view that GBR is a strategically important
subsidiary of
Garanti. To date, there has been no indication from Garanti or
BBVA that they
might be considering a change in their strategy for Romania as a
result of BBVA
gaining management control of Garanti in July 2015. GBR shares
Garanti's
branding and IT systems, and the risk management framework for
both Garanti and
GBR is currently being aligned with that of BBVA. In addition,
key management
and supervisory board members are drawn from Garanti.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING
GBR's IDRs are sensitive to changes to Garanti's ratings or to
Fitch's view of
Garanti's commitment to Romania.
In the event that GBR's Long-Term IDR is downgraded, Fitch would
also expect to
downgrade the bank's Short-Term IDR to 'B' and Support Rating to
'3'.
The rating actions are as follows:
Garanti Bank S.A.(GBR)
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'b+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sandra Hamilton
Director
+44 20 3530 1266
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ioana Sima
Analyst
+44 203 530 1736
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
