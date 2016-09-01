(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of the three largest private sector Brazilian banks: --Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (Itau Unibanco Holding) and subsidiary Itau Unibanco S.A. (Itau Unibanco) --Banco Bradesco S.A. (Bradesco) --Banco Santander Brasil S.A. (Santander Brasil) and subsidiary Santander Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil (Santander Leasing) A full list of the rating actions is provided below: For further details on these entities, as well as for regulatory information, please see the individual press releases for each bank published today and available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' and 'www.fitchratings.com.br'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Itau Unibanco Holding: Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative; Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'; Viability Rating at 'bb+'; National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable; National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(bra)'; Support Rating at '3'; Support Rating Floor at 'BB-'; Senior USD notes due May 2018, Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating at 'BB+'; Subordinated USD notes due April 2020, January and December 2021, March and August 2022 and May 2023 Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating at 'BB-'. Itau Unibanco: Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative; Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B'; Viability Rating at 'bb+'; National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable; National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(bra)'; Support Rating at '3'; Support Rating Floor at 'BB-'. Bradesco: Long-Term Foreign and Local-Currency IDR at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative; Short-Term Foreign and Local-Currency IDR at 'B'; Viability Rating at 'bb+'; Support Rating at '3'; Support Rating Floor at 'BB-'; National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable; National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(bra)'; Subordinated Notes due September 2019, January 2021 and March 2022 Long-Term Foreign-Currency rating at 'BB-'. Santander Brasil Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Negative; Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative; Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'; Short-Term Local Currency IDR at 'F3'; Viability Rating at 'bb'; Support Rating at '3'; National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable; National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(bra)'. Santander Brasil Senior notes due 2017: Long-Term Foreign Currency rating at 'BB+'. Santander Leasing National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable; National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(bra)'. Santander Leasing 4th and 5th Subordinated Debentures due 2017: National Long-Term rating at 'AA+(bra) . Contact: Robert Stoll (Primary Analyst: Itau Unibanco Holding & Itau Unibanco/ Secondary Analyst: Bradesco) Director +1-212-908-9155 Fitch Ratings Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Pedro Gomes (Primary Analyst: Bradesco) Director +11 55 11 4504 2604 Eduardo Ribas (Primary Analyst: Santander Brasil & Santander Leasing / Secondary Analyst: Itau Unibanco Holding & Itau Unibanco) Director +11 55 11 4504 2213 Raphael Nascimento (Secondary Analyst: Santander Brasil & Santander Leasing) Associate Director +11 55 11 3957 3664 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia Managing Director +1-212-908-9137 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 'Global Bank Rating Criteria' Jul.15, 2016); 'National Scale Rating Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013). Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.