(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Long-Term and
Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of The Co-Operative Bank
Limited (Co-op)
to 'BBB'/'F2' from 'BBB-'/'F3'and affirmed the Long-Term and
Short-Term IDRs of
four other New Zealand-based regional financial institutions:
- TSB Bank Limited (TSB) at 'A-'/'F2';
- Southland Building Society (SBS) at 'BBB'/'F2';
- Nelson Building Society (NBS) at 'BB+'/'B'; and
- Wairarapa Building Society (WBS) at 'BB+'/'B'.
At the same time, Fitch has upgraded the Viability Rating (VR)
of Co-op and
affirmed the VRs of TSB, SBS, NBS and WBS. The Outlook for Co-op
is Stable and
the Outlook for SBS was revised to Stable from Positive. The
Outlooks were
maintained as Stable for TSB, NBS and WBS. The agency has also
assigned a
short-term senior unsecured rating of 'F2' on TSB's newly
established registered
certificate of deposit (RCD) programme
The Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) of all
these entities
have been affirmed at '5' and 'No Floor' respectively. A full
list of the rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
The upgrade in Co-op's IDRs and VRs reflect Fitch's expectation
that the bank
will be able to execute its turnaround and growth strategy while
maintaining its
risk appetite and appropriate levels of capitalisation. Fitch
expects the bank
to improve its earnings and profitability over the next 12-18
months as a result
of its growth.
The Outlook revision for SBS reflects our view that the
increasing macroeconomic
risks in New Zealand mean SBS's growth strategy may result in
higher risks for
the bank than the agency anticipated in 2015, and therefore an
upgrade over the
next 24 months is less likely. In addition, the strong growth
has resulted in a
decline in SBS's capitalisation relative to peers, while it is
also placing some
pressure on the bank's funding profile.
The affirmation of the IDRs, VRs and senior debt ratings for the
other financial
institutions reflects our view that the entities are likely to
continue to
perform solidly over the next 12 to 24 months.
New Zealand household debt levels continue to rise and are high
relative to
other developed economies - this, along with high property
prices, remain the
key risks to the financial system. The Reserve Bank of New
Zealand has attempted
to control this via the introduction and subsequent tightening
of
macro-prudential tools, with some degree of success.
The operating environment more broadly should remain stable,
which is likely to
continue to support the entities' asset quality, although rising
household debt
and house prices could pressure asset quality if unemployment or
interest rates
increase. Weak dairy prices will continue to have an adverse
impact on GDP
growth, although this could be offset by growth in the tourism
sector and
construction, particularly in Auckland.
All five entities operate simple and transparent business
models, which mainly
focus on residential mortgages in New Zealand. These lenders
have small national
franchises and market shares relative to the major banks and are
price takers,
although most of their competitive advantage comes from their
regional focus,
loyal customer base and community support. Most of these
entities maintain
fairly strong capital ratios relative to international peers.
This offsets their
limited access to common equity as a result of their mutual or
community trust
ownership models. However, continued strong growth is likely to
result in modest
deterioration in capital ratios ratios for some of the entities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRs and SENIOR DEBT
TSB Bank Limited
TSB's IDRs, VR and short-term unsecured rating reflect its
conservative risk
appetite, simple business model, consistently sound asset
quality that is above
the industry average, strong balance-sheet structure, and
sustainable operating
profitability. TSB's liquidity and funding positions as well as
capital ratios
are healthy for an institution of its size and strong relative
to international
and domestic peers. The ratings also take into account TSB's
small domestic
franchise, geographic concentration and limited access to new
capital.
Fitch believes that TSB's tighter treasury credit policy -
implemented following
the default of government-owned Solid Energy - should protect
the bank from
larger losses, especially within its liquidity and investment
portfolios.
Concentration risk has reduced and risk control measures have
improved since
mid-2015. Underwriting standards within the bank's loan book
have remained sound
despite above-system mortgage growth. The faster lending growth
is the result of
TSB's five-year strategy to reduce less-liquid investment
securities and
increase customer loans. TSB's ample liquidity and funding
policy ensures its
loan book remains fully deposit-funded while maintaining strong
liquidity
relative to peers. Profitability could benefit from better
margin management
while operating costs are likely to increase.
Southland Building Society
SBS's IDRs and VR reflect the bank's conservative risk appetite,
improving asset
quality and earnings, and sound capital ratios, offset by a
modest domestic
franchise and limited pricing power. The bank's adjusted
strategy gives it the
opportunity to expand its membership base in a targeted manner,
although the
rising macroeconomic risks in New Zealand make this more
difficult to do so
without leading to an increased risk profile - this is a key
reason for the
revision in the Outlook on SBS's Long-Term IDRs to Stable from
Positive.
SBS's capitalisation and funding profiles have also been
pressured by the
strength of the balance-sheet growth, although we expect them to
remain broadly
consistent with those of international peers. The strategy is
likely to assist
earnings and profitability in the medium term, which should help
support SBS's
capitalisation.
SBS's deposits from customers are rated one notch above the
bank's IDRs at
'BBB+', to reflect the substantial subordination other
instruments provide to
the deposits. Deposits from customers rank equally with
wholesale funding, and
ahead of redeemable shares - SBS's main funding source. SBS's
wholesale funding
increased strongly in the year to 31 March 2016 due to the large
rise in assets,
although wholesale funding combined with deposits from customers
accounted for
only 18% of total liabilities and 17% of total assets at 31
March 2016.
The Co-operative Bank Limited
Co-op's IDRs and VR reflect the bank's modest risk appetite,
sound asset quality
and still sound capital ratios. These considerations are offset
by the bank's
weaker earnings and profitability relative to peers. The upgrade
reflects our
view that the bank has and will continue to execute its
strategic objectives and
we expect the bank to improve its earnings and profitability
over the next 12-18
months.
The bank appears to have maintained its modest risk appetite and
continued to
improve its risk management and controls. Co-op continues to
primarily target
loans with lower loan-to-value ratios (LVR). Its exposure to
interest-only and
investor mortgages has increased, although overall levels remain
low and
consistent with those of peers. The bank's strong growth is
likely to result in
some deterioration to the Fitch Core Capital ratios in the short
term, although
we expect the bank to continue to maintain its total capital
ratio at around
current levels through raising Tier 2 capital.
Nelson Building Society
NBS's ratings are constrained by its modest franchise, small
absolute size and
capitalisation. These constraints are reflected in the society's
low level of
pricing power and higher levels of concentration risk relative
to larger peers.
NBS's conservative risk appetite, robust asset quality and
stable funding
position offset these considerations.
NBS continues to deliver strong asset growth in the double
digits while
maintaining high deposit growth, supported by community support
in its home
region. Falling interest rates and increasing competition may
challenge future
profitability, although strong loan volumes should provide a
buffer. NBS has
limited access to new common equity and its capitalisation
ratios continue to be
pressured by strong growth.
Wairarapa Building Society
WBS's IDRs and VR reflect its modest franchise, weaker earnings
profile and
higher concentration risks relative to peers. WBS's property
investment
portfolio has historically provided stable rental returns, but
adds the
potential for volatility through fair-value market adjustments.
WBS's
conservative risk appetite and capital position offset these
considerations.
WBS's capital ratios are high relative to peers, but we consider
this
appropriate given the society's small absolute capital base and
limited access
to new common equity and concentration risks. WBS's conservative
risk appetite
is reflected in its low level of historical losses and low LVR
mortgages across
its loan book. The society has reduced its property investment
holdings as
planned, but remains open to new opportunities in its local
area.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The Co-operative Bank Limited
Co-op's subordinated notes are rated one notch below Co-op's
Viability Rating
(VR) of 'bbb' to reflect their below-average recovery prospects
compared to
senior unsecured notes. The notes would be written down in part
or in full
should the Reserve Bank of New Zealand appoint a statutory
manager or deem that
without the write down, Co-op was non-viable. No additional
notching from the VR
for non-performance is applied, as the VR already captures the
point of
non-viability. Under Fitch's methodology, the notes do not
qualify for equity
credit.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The SR and SRF of the five institutions reflect our view that
while support from
the New Zealand sovereign is possible, it cannot be relied upon.
We believe the
existence of the Open Bank Resolution Scheme (OBR) reduces the
propensity of the
sovereign to support its banks. The OBR allows for the
imposition of losses on
depositors and senior debt holders to support a fail
institution. NBS and WBS
are not covered by the OBR due to their status as non-bank
deposit-taking
institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRs and SENIOR DEBT
TSB Bank Limited
TSB's IDRs, VR and short-term senior unsecured rating are
sensitive to
deterioration in its risk appetite and capital position. A
heightened risk
profile, reflected in softer underwriting standards or weaker
risk controls, or
unsustainable asset growth may lead to deterioration in asset
quality, operating
performance and capitalisation, possibly resulting in negative
rating action. An
upgrade is unlikely in the short to medium term. Positive rating
momentum would
hinge on significant improvements in TSB's franchise, while its
current business
model and risk appetite remain stable.
Southland Building Society
SBS's IDRs and VR may be upgraded if macroeconomic risks in New
Zealand were to
reduce and the bank was to maintain its risk appetite, capital
and funding
positions while executing its growth strategy. We expect this to
be reflected in
growth in the bank's balance sheet and membership, and improved
earnings without
a material deterioration in asset quality.
The IDRs and VR may face negative pressure if macroeconomic
risks continue to
rise and SBS increases its balance sheet size quickly at the
expense of its
conservative risk appetite, or its sound funding and capital
positions.
The rating on SBS's deposits from customers is subject to the
same factors that
influence the IDRs. In addition, a substantial increase in the
proportion of
senior unsecured debt (deposits from customers and wholesale
funding) would
reduce the subordination provided by other instruments and could
result in a
downgrade, aligning the rating with SBS's IDRs.
The Co-operative Bank Limited
Co-op's IDRs and VR would be sensitive to deterioration in its
risk appetite or
a higher-than-expected deterioration in its capital position. A
heightened risk
profile, possibly through weaker underwriting criteria or
unsustainable growth
could result in weaker asset quality, operating performance,
capitalisation and
may lead to negative rating action.
An upgrade in Co-op's ratings is unlikely in the short to medium
term. Positive
rating momentum would require significant improvements in
Co-op's franchise
while maintaining or improving its financial profile and risk
appetite.
Nelson Building Society
NBS's IDRs and VR would be sensitive to an increase in its risk
appetite,
possibly from weakening underwriting criteria or aggressive
growth resulting in
a deterioration of its asset quality, profitability or material
erosion in its
capitlisation. An upgrade to NBS's ratings would require
sustained improvements
to the society's company profile and capital position.
Wairarapa Building Society
WBS's IDRs and VR would be sensitive to an increase in its risk
appetite, which
could result in a deterioration of its asset quality or erosion
of its
capitalisation. An upgrade in WBS's ratings is unlikely due to
its small
absolute capital base, modest franchise and higher level of
concentration risk
relative to peers.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The Co-operative Bank Limited
Co-op's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same
considerations that might affect its VR.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are sensitive to
any change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the New Zealand
government to
provide timely support to each institution.
The rating actions are as follows:
TSB Bank Limited
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2;'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-';
Support Rating affirmed at '5';
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'; and
Registered certificates of deposit assigned at 'F2'.
Southland Building Society
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
revised to Stable from
Positive;
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2';
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised
to Stable from
Positive;
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb';
Support Rating affirmed at '5';
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor';
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'; and
Long-term senior unsecured debt (deposits from customers)
affirmed at 'BBB+'.
The Co-operative Bank Limited
Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3';
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-';
Support Rating affirmed at '5';
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'; and
Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Nelson Building Society:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable;
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+';
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'.
Wairarapa Building Society:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable;
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+';
Support Rating affirmed at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne (TSB)
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd.
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Jack Do (Co-op, NBS, WBS)
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Tim Roche (SBS)
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche (TSB, Coop, WBS, NBS)
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Jack Do (SBS)
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+ 66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011222
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.