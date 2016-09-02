(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on China's Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd's (Wanda) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable and has affirmed the rating at 'BBB'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's expectation that Wanda's fast-paced land acquisitions for new Wanda Plaza projects in 1H16 will weigh on the property developer's financial profile over the next two years. Wanda will continue generating negative free cash flow beyond 2017 unless the company can sustain an external funding model to expand its investment properties (IP). Otherwise, the company will need to increase its leverage as measured by net-debt/adjusted-inventory above 40% (1H16: 32.8%), at which point Fitch would consider taking negative rating action. Fitch also sees risks associated with the capital recycling plans of Wanda's parent, Dalian Wanda Group, to support overseas acquisitions. Capital market volatility and regulatory uncertainties may hinder Dalian Wanda Group's funding strategy and drive up its leverage, thereby pressuring Wanda's ratings. Fitch has affirmed Wanda's ratings as its 1H16 results were in line with our expectation. Contracted sales of CNY50.6bn are on track to achieve the company's CNY100bn sales target for 2016 and Wanda's leverage of 32.8% remains well below the negative rating trigger of 40%. KEY RATING DRIVERS Hefty Capex Expected: Fitch expects Wanda's negative free cash flow to persist if it bears the additional capex of CNY20-25bn estimated for 25 of the 29 mall development projects it acquired in 1H16. Wanda plans to use a mix of crowd-funding and institutional interest to provide equity-funding for the 25 new malls in 2016, but such funding is yet to be secured. We estimate that Wanda's internally-generated cash flow from rental income will be sufficient to fund the construction of around 10 new malls each year between 2016 and 2018. Wanda's financial profile will deteriorate faster than we expected if it sustains the expansion of its new Wanda Plaza projects at 1H16 levels and fails to make headway to fund this expansion with third-party funding. Parent's Acquisitions; No Imminent Pressure: Fitch believes Dalian Wanda Group's acquisitions are not immediately weighing on Wanda's ratings, as Dalian Wanda Group is using a capital recycling strategy to fund the acquisitions; for example, Wanda attracted 192 private investors to subscribe to a 15.5% investment, totalling CNY6bn, in one of its film units, Wanda Pictures. Dalian Wanda Group is restructuring its entertainment assets by injecting Wanda Pictures and Legendary Entertainment into Wanda Cinemas, the largest cinema chain under Dalian Wanda Group. This shows Dalian Wanda Group's ability to raise funds through private placings and exit its investments by listing them or injecting them into its listed platforms. This strategy is also being used in the privatisation of Wanda. Nevertheless, Dalian Wanda Group remains exposed to funding risks, as it often guarantees to buy back its investments from the private investors if the listing plan fails within a certain time period. Stronger Recurring Income: Wanda shows continued improvement in its investment property business. The company's recurring income from IP rose 29.1% in 1H16, with its EBITDA margin widening to 51.9%, from 46.8% in 2015. The average rental rate for its malls in 1H16 was 5.3% higher, at CNY102.8 per square metre, than in 2015. The coverage ratio, measured by recurring EBITDA/gross-interest improved to 1.1x in 1H16, from 0.7x in 2015. Fitch expects the company's coverage ratio to improve further to 1.5x by end-2018, as it moves towards transforming into an investment property company. Commanding Industry Presence: Wanda is China's leading IP company, with the largest number of shopping malls and highest rental revenue. The amount of investment needed to build such a network is difficult for other landlords to replicate. Wanda had 142 Wanda Plaza malls and 79 hotels in operation at end-June 2016, generating estimated recurring revenue of CNY25bn (USD4bn) in 2016. Wanda's scale, especially after including projects in the pipeline, is comparable to other large global IP companies, such as Simon Property Group, Inc. (A/Stable) and Unibail-Rodamco SE (A/Stable). KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Wanda include: - development properties sold two years after land purchase - construction of development properties and investment properties completed within three years - construction costs and capex rising until 2018, then declining gradually - land purchase costs peaking in 2016 and significantly declining from 2018 - a 10% dividend payout. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - recurring EBITDA/gross-interest sustained below 1.0x (1.1x in 1H16) - net-debt/adjusted-inventory sustained above 40% (32.8% in 1H16) - failure to generate positive operating cash flow by end-2016 and positive free cash flow by end-2017 - worsening of parent's financial profile. Unsecured-assets/unsecured-debt sustained below 2.5x may lead to a negative rating action on the senior unsecured debt (5.6x in 1H16). Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Wanda managing to execute its light asset strategy business model on a sustained basis and avoiding the negative sensitivities factors listed above - Dalian Wanda Group executing the capital recycling process to support its business expansion. Full list of rating actions Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co. Ltd. Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB' Wanda Properties International Co. Limited Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB' Wanda Properties Overseas Limited Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BBB' Contact: Primary Analyst Vicki Shen Associate Director +852 2263 9918 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Fiona Zhang Associate Director +852 2263 9909 Committee Chairperson Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1011163 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.