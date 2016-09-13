(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of New
Zealand's four major banks; ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited
(ANZNZ), ASB Bank
Limited (ASB), Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) and Westpac New Zealand
Limited (WNZL).
The Outlooks remain Stable. A full list of rating actions can be
found at the
end of this commentary. This review does not include ratings of
covered bonds
issued by the banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
The affirmation of the major banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR)
and Support
Ratings reflect Fitch's view of an extremely high likelihood of
support from the
banks' parents, if required. Fitch sees the banks as core
subsidiaries of their
respective Australian parents, due to their focus on customers
and products that
align with their parents' strategies, leading to the major banks
consistently
contributing to the groups' objectives. The strong likelihood of
support is
reinforced by regulatory linkages between Australian and New
Zealand
authorities. We expect both authorities to work closely to
ensure the stability
of their financial systems.
The Outlooks on the four major banks' IDRs reflect those of
their parents. All
four are supervised by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ)
and, as
subsidiaries of Australian banks, are also subject to oversight
by the
Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).
VIABILITY RATING
All four major banks share similar rating drivers, reflecting
their comparable
characteristics. The affirmation of their Viability Ratings
reflects the banks'
conservative risk appetite and robust risk-management practices,
which have been
tightened as a result of the RBNZ's macro-prudential rules to
address increasing
risks in the operating environment. The Viability Ratings also
take into
consideration the banks' strong company profiles, strengthened
funding and
capital positions but also weakened profit growth and expected
asset-quality
pressure from weak dairy-prices.
Almost all of the major banks' operations are in New Zealand,
where we expect
2016 GDP growth to stabilise at 2.7%. Weaknesses in the
agriculture sector and
the peaking of Christchurch's rebuilding following the 2011
earthquake will have
a negative effect on the country's GDP, although strong net
immigration should
support the construction industry and tourism could offset some
of the
agricultural challenges. However, housing affordability -
especially in Auckland
- has continued to weaken in 2016, with house-price growth
exceeding income
growth. This has resulted in historically high-household debt.
New Zealand's
household-debt/disposable-income ratio rose to 165% at end-June
2016, making
households susceptible to higher unemployment and interest
rates. A significant
reduction in net immigration could also affect house prices,
especially in
Auckland, reducing the banks' collateral buffers. However, these
scenarios are
not Fitch's base-case for the next year or two.
The major banks' risk-management frameworks and tight
risk-controls are tempered
slightly by industry concentration, particularly in
residential-mortgages,
commercial real-estate and agriculture. Underwriting standards
appear sound,
with some mortgage underwriting criteria having been influenced
by regulatory
changes. The RBNZ introduced macro-prudential tools in October
2013 to limit the
growth of residential mortgages with loan/value ratios (LVR)
above 80%. Further
tightening in the rules occurred in November 2015 and is planned
for October
2016 to limit growth of investor mortgages with an LVR above 60%
to just 5% of
the total increase across New Zealand, as this group appears to
have driven
house-price and mortgage increases.
In the past, macro-prudential tools only had a temporary effect
on house-price
growth. However, the agency believes these measures continue to
strengthen bank
balance sheets and create buffers in the event of a house-price
correction. The
asset-quality of the major banks' residential-mortgage
portfolios should
continue to perform strongly in the absence of interest-rate and
unemployment-rate increases. The major banks' serviceability
assessment
incorporates buffers over current mortgage-rates, ensuring
borrowers' ability to
repay their loans in a higher interest-rate environment.
Fitch expects some asset-quality deterioration in the major
banks' rural
exposures over the next 12 to 18 months due to low dairy-prices
persisting over
three consecutive seasons. The major banks monitor their
agriculture exposures
carefully and consider supporting their rural customers whose
businesses are
considered viable through the cycle. Farm prices have not fallen
significantly
despite dairy-price weaknesses. However, a prolonged dairy
downturn could
pressure farm values and lead to higher bank losses.
Historically, bank losses
remained low, but this cycle suggests a longer-than-normal
period of low
dairy-prices could lead to sharper farm-value declines. Fitch
believes the major
banks are well-positioned to manage sharp asset-quality
deterioration in their
rural and residential-mortgage books. However, a combined
scenario could
significantly affect their financial profiles.
The major banks have strong operating profitability, with some
of the widest
net-interest margins and most-efficient cost-management relative
to
international peers. We expect the major banks' profitability to
remain stronger
than their international peers, although profit generation is
likely to be
weaker as asset competition is expected to shift to deposits in
light of the
banks' preparations of the introduction of the net stable
funding ratio (NSFR)
in early-2018. The major banks will need to comply with the NSFR
as part of
their Australian parents. This is likely to result in a
continuing margin
squeeze, which combined with increasing loan-impairment charges
and increasing
investments in technology, risk-management and compliance, could
result in
weaker profit growth over the next year or two.
Fitch expects the major banks to maintain their improved funding
and liquidity
positions despite preparations for the NSFR. Nevertheless, we
expect the banks
to continue lengthening their wholesale funding maturity
profiles in 2017,
especially as they are reliant on offshore wholesale funding
markets in the
medium-term due to a lack of deposits in New Zealand. Liquid
assets should fully
cover short-term wholesale funding instruments. The major banks
are also
reducing inter-group funding, due to new inter-group exposure
restrictions
introduced by APRA in 2015. BNZ has already fully repaid its
inter-group
funding.
The major banks' capitalisation remains sound relative to most
international
peers, as measured on both a risk-weighted and unrisk-weighted
basis. Regulatory
capital ratios appear lower than those of many international
peers, reflecting
the regulator's higher risk-weighting requirements on
residential-mortgages and
strict capital rules - which have been tightened progressively
over the past
four years. The major banks' unrisk-weighted capital ratios
compare well with
most international peers and internal capital generation should
continue to
benefit from adequate operating profitability, despite probable
modest profit
growth.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The major banks issue a portion of their wholesale funding
through their funding
subsidiaries, ANZ New Zealand (Int'l) Limited, ASB Finance
Limited, BNZ
International Funding Limited and Westpac Securities New Zealand
Limited. These
entities are wholly owned subsidiaries of their respective
parents and are used
for their parents' funding purposes only. Fitch does not rate
the subsidiaries,
only their senior unsecured debt. These ratings are aligned with
those of their
parents, as the parents guarantee the debt instruments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS
The major banks' IDRs and Outlooks are equalised with those of
their respective
parents. Any change in the parent ratings are likely to be
reflected in the
major banks' ratings. The Support Ratings and IDRs may be
downgraded should
Fitch change its view of the major banks' core subsidiary roles
or if the
authorities change their cross-border regulatory approach.
VIABILITY RATING
The major banks' Viability Ratings have similar rating
sensitivities, reflecting
their comparable rating drivers. The Viability Ratings are
sensitive to
macroeconomic imbalances, such as rising household-debt due to
unsustainable
house-price growth and weaker underwriting criteria and risk
controls. These
factors, combined with a major deterioration in economic growth
- most likely to
be triggered by a sharp slowdown in New Zealand's major trading
partners,
Australia or China - could lead to significant asset-quality
deterioration,
affecting operating profitability, capitalisation and funding
and liquidity
positions. Downward rating pressure could occur if the banks'
improved funding
and liquidity positions deteriorate. This could be caused by a
prolonged closure
of international wholesale markets.
Rating upgrades are unlikely due to the banks' geographic
concentration and
funding profiles, which are weaker than those of international
peers. BNZ and
WNZL are constrained by industry and single-name concentrations,
which are
larger than those of their peers.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of the senior unsecured securities issued by the
major banks'
funding subsidiaries are sensitive to the same factors as their
respective
parents' IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured rating for short-term notes affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured rating for long-term notes affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured rating for long-term notes issued through ANZ
New Zealand
(Int'l) Limited affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured rating for short-term notes issued through ANZ
New Zealand
(Int'l) Limited affirmed at 'F1+'.
ASB Bank Limited:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured rating for long-term notes issued through ASB
Finance Limited
affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured rating for short-term notes issued through ASB
Finance Limited
affirmed at 'F1+'.
Bank of New Zealand:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured rating for long-term notes issued through BNZ
International
Funding Limited affirmed at 'AA-'.
Westpac New Zealand Limited:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured rating for long-term notes issued through
Westpac Securities
New Zealand Limited affirmed at 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
