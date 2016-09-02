(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded ProCredit Bank ad Skopje's (Macedonia, PCBM) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Negative. At the same time PCBM's Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs have been downgraded to 'B' from 'F3' and Support Rating to '3' from '2'. Its Viability Rating has been affirmed at 'bb-'. The IDRs have been downgraded following a downgrade of Macedonia's sovereign ratings (see: Fitch Downgrades Macedonia to 'BB'; Outlook Negative, dated 19 August 2016 at www.fitchratings.com) as they are capped at one notch above the sovereign's. The Negative Outlook reflects that of the sovereign. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING PCBM's IDRs are driven by the support the bank can expect to receive from its parent, ProCredit Holding (PCH, BBB/Stable). The support considerations include strategic importance of Macedonia and wider south-east Europe to PCH, its 100% ownership of the subsidiary, close supervision and integration of functions as well as a track record of capital and liquidity support. However, the extent to which the support can be factored in is limited by Fitch's view of Macedonia's country risks at one notch above the sovereign rating. Absent of country risk constraints, support considerations would typically be reflected in a one-notch differential between the rating of the parent, PCH, and that of PCBM. VR The VR of PCBM reflect its record of stable performance and sound asset quality through the cycle, which comperes well with the wider banking sector averages. The bank's profitability is driven by strong interest margins and low loan impairment charges, compared with the banking sector, due to its stronghold on the profitable SME segment and conservative underwriting standards. The small scale of operations at PCBM weighs on its cost efficiency which, with a cost/income ratio above 60%, is weaker than the wider banking sector. In Fitch's view, this should over the medium term be addressed by the bank's focus on the larger, more formalised borrower segments, and development in automated channels, provided the bank is able to gain enough economies of scale to offset the lower margins on such exposures. PCBM's capitalisation remains only modest, taking into account the bank's focus on higher-risk SME lending as well as a challenging operating environment. The bank's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio stood at 10.1% at end-1H16, with a regulatory total capital ratio at 14%, comparable to the sector's average of 14.1% at end-1H16. The VR benefits from PCBM's participation in the PCH Group, in terms of strong corporate governance and risk management frameworks as well as from ordinary liquidity and capital support available from the parent. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING PCBM's IDRs are sensitive to a potential downgrade of the Macedonian sovereign rating, which is currently on Negative Outlook. PCBM's IDRs could also be downgraded by one notch to the level of the Macedonian sovereign (BB), if Fitch believes the risk of intervention by the authorities in the banking system has increased. PCBM's IDRs are also sensitive to a material weakening of the commitment of PCH to Macedonia, which is not currently expected by Fitch. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR could be revised to Stable in case of a similar action on the Macedonian sovereign rating. VR PCBM's VR could be downgraded in the event of further weakening of the operating environment or a sharp deterioration of the bank's asset quality. Upside is currently limited by the challenges in the operating environment and a limited franchise. Contact: Sandra Hamilton Director +44 20 3530 1266 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Jakub Kopiec, CFA Analyst +48 22 338 6702 Committee Chairperson Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1011172 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.