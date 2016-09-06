(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based Huarong
Finance II Co. Ltd's proposed US dollar perpetual securities an
'A-(EXP)'
rating.
The securities will be unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by China
Huarong International Holdings Limited (Huarong International),
a wholly owned
subsidiary of China Huarong Asset Management (China Huarong;
A/Stable), and will
have the benefit of a keepwell deed and a deed of equity
interest purchase,
investment and liquidity support undertaking given by China
Huarong.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed perpetual securities are credit-linked and notched
down once from
the 'A' Issuer Default Rating of Huarong International's
ultimate parent, China
Huarong. Although the notes are unsubordinated, the one-notch
difference
reflects that, in a stress scenario, China Huarong may decide to
prioritise
senior unsecured debt when extraordinary support is needed.
The securities will be direct, unsubordinated and unconditional
obligations of
Huarong Finance II and Huarong International, despite their
perpetual nature,
and rank pari passu with other unsecured unsubordinated
obligations. Fitch deems
the securities' effective maturity as finite and linked to the
step-up of the
coupon on the first-call date. Dividend and coupon stoppers from
all three
entities have reduced the opportunity for optional coupon
deferral.
Fitch believes the keepwell and liquidity support deed and the
deed of equity
interest purchase undertaking signal a strong intention from
China Huarong to
ensure Huarong International has sufficient funds to honour its
debt
obligations. The agency also believes China Huarong intends to
maintain its
reputation and credit profile in the international offshore
market and is
unlikely to default on offshore obligations. In addition, a
default by Huarong
International could have significant negative repercussions on
China Huarong for
any future offshore funding.
Fitch does not expect to accord equity credit to the proposed
securities in its
evaluation of China Huarong's capital structure and leverage, as
the instrument
ranks pari passu with China Huarong's senior unsecured
obligations.
China Huarong is credit-linked to the Chinese sovereign
(A+/Stable) and rated
one notch below the sovereign, reflecting the company's
state-ownership and
strong control by the authorities. China Huarong's strategic
ties with the state
mean there is a strong likelihood the company would receive
extraordinary
support from the sovereign, if needed.
China Huarong is one of four large national asset management
companies
established to mitigate financial risks, preserve state-owned
assets and promote
the reform and development of China's financial system.
VARIATION FROM PUBLISHED CRITERIA
The analysis supporting the 'A-(EXP)' rating on the proposed
perpetual
securities includes a variation from the Rating of Public-Sector
Entities -
Outside the United States criteria. Fitch used its corporate
criteria, Treatment
and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT
Credit Analysis, to
conclude that the terms of Huarong Finance II's proposed
perpetual securities
would be considered 100% debt like.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the proposed perpetual securities will mirror any
change in China
Huarong's Issuer Default Rating.
Positive or negative rating action could result from similar
action on the
sovereign. Stronger explicit support could lead to ratings being
aligned with
the sovereign. Any significant dilution of China Huarong's core
activities in
the acquisition and management of non-performing assets could
lead to wider
notching.
Significant changes to China Huarong's strategic importance or a
dilution of the
state's shareholding in the entity, resulting in a loss of
control, could also
result in a widening of the notching down from the sponsor's
rating, or a change
in the current approach applied, resulting in China Huarong no
longer being
classified as a credit-linked entity.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lin Pei
Associate Director
+852 2263 9912
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76111
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011254
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
