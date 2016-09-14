(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Indonesia-based PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk's (Jababeka,
B+/A(idn)/Stable)
proposed US dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes due in
2023 an expected
rating of 'B+(EXP)', with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes
will be issued
by Jababeka's wholly owned subsidiary, Jababeka International
B.V., and
guaranteed by Jababeka and certain subsidiaries.
The new 2023 notes will primarily be used to exchange Jababeka's
existing
USD260m 7.5% notes maturing in 2019. Jababeka is also seeking
consent of the
2019 note holders who participate in the exchange for the
removal of
substantially all of the restrictive covenants, all of the
reporting
requirements and certain of the events of default in the
residual 2019 notes.
Fitch believes the exchange and removal of restrictive covenants
of the 2019
notes will not affect surviving 2019 bondholders. The proposed
2023 notes will
include all the restrictive covenants Jababeka is seeking to
remove from the
2019 notes. The surviving 2019 bondholders will also continue to
benefit from
the cross-acceleration clause in the 2019 notes. Fitch believes
Jababeka's
financial profile will remain unchanged and consistent with its
ratings, as the
new notes will be used mainly for refinancing and to extend the
maturity profile
of the company's debt, allowing it more flexibility to manage
cash flows.
The notes are rated at the same level as Jababeka's senior
unsecured debt
rating, as they represent the company's unconditional, unsecured
and
unsubordinated obligations. The final rating is contingent upon
the receipt of
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Start; Presales Improving: Jababeka reported a slight 1%
decline in its
presales in 2015, to IDR1trn, due to weaker sales in its
industrial segment.
Demand remained weak in 1Q16, but improved significantly in
2Q16, with presales
increasing by 88% yoy. Fitch expects the recovery to be
sustained and forecasts
Jababeka to book presales of IDR1.2trn in 2016 and IDR1.5trn in
2017.
Solid Recurring Coverage: Jababeka's rating reflects strong
recurring interest
coverage from its 130 megawatt power plant (PP1), which is
operated under a
20-year power purchase agreement with the state electricity
company, PT
Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (BBB-/Stable). This business
provides
earnings visibility and a natural hedge for Jababeka's US
dollar-denominated
borrowings, as it operates under a cost pass-through mechanism
and revenues are
pegged to US dollars.
Fitch expects Jababeka's recurring interest cover to temporarily
decline in 2016
because of leakage in PP1. The company says permanent repairs
have been
completed and all machinery is operating at the same capacity
and efficiency as
before the leakage. Fitch expects Jababeka's recurring interest
cover to be 0.8x
in 2016 and 1.3x in 2017.
Flexible Capex: Jababeka's capex for the next few years will be
limited to
developing its infrastructure facilities and increasing the
efficiency of PP1.
This, coupled with the discretionary nature of land
acquisitions, allows
Jababeka to accumulate cash buffers and strengthen its liquidity
profile.
However, this could change markedly should the company decide to
proceed with
investment in a second power plant.
Growing Residential, Commercial Property Segment: Jababeka's
residential and
commercial property business accounted for 55% of total
marketing sales in 2015,
compared with 14% in 2011. There is increasing demand in this
segment and Fitch
expects it to remain robust, due to the strategic location of
the company's
Cikarang estate in West Java and rising need for homes for the
additional
industrial workers in the area.
Long-Term Diversification Benefits: Jababeka, together with
Singapore's
Sembcorp, is developing a new industrial complex in Kendal,
Central Java, which
is modelled after Cikarang. Relocating labour-intensive
production out from
Cikarang makes sense in the long-run due to the lower minimum
wage in Central
Java. Kendal will provide Jababeka with diversification benefits
and traction
for future growth upon successful execution.
Project Concentration and Forex Risks: Jababeka's rating is
primarily
constrained by the high concentration of its business in
Cikarang, which Fitch
expects to account for 70%-80% of presales in the next two to
three years. Fitch
believes concentration risk will gradually decrease as
contribution from the
Kendal estate grows.
Jababeka has hedged USD200m out of its USD260m bonds at various
upper strike
prices, the highest of which is at IDR15,000 to USD1. We believe
risk is
manageable, even though the company is still exposed to currency
fluctuations,
as there are no immediate liquidity concerns since Jababeka's
currently
outstanding USD260m senior notes are due only in 2019 and its
interest expenses
are sufficiently covered by its recurring income stream.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Jababeka
include:
- presales of IDR1.2trn in 2016 and IDR1.5trn in 2017
- land acquisition capex of IDR400bn-500bn in 2016-2017
- construction capex of IDR400bn-500bn in 2016-2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is not expected due to the company's
limited project
scale and exposure to the highly cyclical industrial development
business.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- recurring-EBITDA/interest-expense at less than 1x for the IDR,
or less than
1.2x for the National Long-Term Rating, on a sustained basis
(2016F: 0.8x)
- presales/gross-debt at less than 40% on a sustained basis
(2016F: 35%)
- Net-debt/net-inventory at more than 60% on a sustained basis
(2016F: 48%)
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Hasira De Silva, CFA (International Ratings)
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Bernard Kie (National Rating)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 18 August 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
