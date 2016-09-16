(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Titres Negociables a Court Terme
(French
Commercial Paper)
here
PARIS, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that
non-financial public sector entities (PSEs) and regional
governments (LRGs)
account for a small share of titres negociable a court terme
(TNCT), a
combination of formerly certificats de depot (CD) and billets de
tresorerie
(BT). At end-June 2016 they represented 4.9% and 0.7%,
respectively, of the
outstanding short-term TNCT issuance. TNCTs are mostly issued by
financial
entities, including some financial PSEs and corporates.
The non-financial PSE short-term issuance market is highly
concentrated, with
Agence Centrale des Organismes de Securite Sociale (BT and euro
commercial paper
programmes: F1+), representing 89.3% of issuance at end-2015.
Together with
Unedic (AA/Stable/F1+) and Regie Autonome des Transports
Parisiens
(AA/Stable/F1+), they accounted for 98.7% of total issuance at
the same date.
The report also shows an increased usage by LRGs of TNCTs and
former BTs. LRGs
issued EUR13bn in 2015, up 34.1% on 2014 (EUR9.7bn). Excluding
three recently
merged regions, especially Nord-Pas-de-Calais-Picardy
(A+/Negative/F1), which
did not issue in the months following the merger,, 1H16 metrics
show a 34% yoy
increase in LRG's short-term notes.
Access to the TNCT market enables LRGs to diversify their
funding sources and
reduce their funding costs. However, TNCTs should not entirely
replace other
sources of short-term funding as they require sufficient back-up
by available
short-term funding.
The report, 'Titres Negociables a Court Terme (French commercial
paper); A
Short-Term Funding Instrument for the Public Sector' is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above
