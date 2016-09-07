(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
People's Leasing &
Finance PLC's (PLC, AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed senior debenture
issue of up to
LKR8bn an expected National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)(EXP)'.
The debentures, which will have tenors of three, four and five
years and carry
fixed coupons, will be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. PLC
expects to use
the proceeds for working capital purposes and to reduce maturity
mismatches.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed debenture is rated in line with PLC's National
Long-Term Rating of
'AA-(lka)', as the issue is expected to rank equally with claims
of the
company's other senior unsecured creditors.
PLC's Issuer Default Rating and National Long-Term Rating
reflect Fitch's view
that PLC's parent, the state-owned and systemically important
People's Bank (Sri
Lanka) (AA+(lka)/Stable) would provide extraordinary support to
PLC, if
required. People's Bank's propensity to support PLC stems from
its
75%-shareholding in PLC, common brand and PLC's position as the
bank's
"strategic subsidiary".
PLC accounted for 29.6% of People's Bank's consolidated post-tax
profits and
9.9% of total assets at end-March 2016. PLC has 110 window
offices within
People's Bank branches in addition to its own branches. The
parent's ability to
provide support to PLC is, however, limited, as reflected in Sri
Lanka's rating
of B+. The National Long-Term Rating of People's Bank reflects
Fitch's
expectation of extraordinary support from the sovereign.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with
PLC's National
Long-Term Rating.
A full list of PLC's ratings follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B'; Outlook Negative
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR at 'B'; Outlook Negative
National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(lka)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating for senior unsecured debt at
'AA-(lka)'
Proposed senior debentures assigned at 'AA-(lka)(EXP)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Centre
Colombo 1, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 29 July 2016
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
People's Bank has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka
Ltd. No
shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day
rating
operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings
Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
