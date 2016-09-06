(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says German
healthcare group
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA's (FSE; BBB-/Stable, including Fresenius
Medical Care AG
& Co. KGaA (FMC), together Fresenius) acquisition of Spain-based
private
hospital group Quironsalud for an estimated EUR5.76bn, will have
no impact on
its existing ratings.
Despite being predominantly debt-funded, the transaction will
use headroom
available under the current rating, as Fitch estimates
consolidated funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage upon completion to peak
at 4.1x in 2017,
comfortably within Fitch's negative rating sensitivity of 4.5x.
The manageable
leverage post-acquisition is helped by EUR400m of new Fresenius
shares that will
be issued to finance part of the transaction, as well as the
defensive and
resilient operational qualities of the acquired business.
Fitch expects Quironsalud to be cash-generative and
earnings-accretive for
Fresenius, supporting a smooth deleveraging path over the
four-year rating
horizon. Fitch forecasts net debt-to-EBITDA will return inside
Fresenius'
long-term leverage guidance of 2.5x-3.0x within 18 months of
completion. Fitch
also projects FFO fixed charge cover will remain comfortably
above 3.0x, fully
consistent with its 'BBB-' rating, even once a more permanent
debt structure has
been established from planned debt capital market issues.
While the Quironsalud transaction will temporarily increase
financial leverage
at FSE, Fitch is confident in its satisfactory deleveraging
capacity. Moreover
we do not expect a significant divergence in FSE's and FMC's
individual credit
profiles, supporting the alignment of their respective IDRs at
'BBB-'.
We expect Fresenius to continue to scale up its existing four
divisions by way
of acquisitions. In this context, we view the addition of
Quironsalud as
positive for the group's business risk profile, adding further
scale and
diversification to its Fresenius Helios unit. The transaction
represents a
significant strategic step to expand private hospital operations
outside
Germany, where limited opportunities for further growth and
consolidation exist.
Fitch views the transaction as a strategic move towards the
creation of a
pan-European private hospital player.
Fitch expects synergy opportunities between the German and
Spanish operations to
develop over time, stemming from scale benefits, administration
efficiencies,
knowledge transfer and procurement, although we expect
Fresenius' immediate
focus would be on continuing the integration efforts at
Quironsalud. Fitch views
the execution risk associated with this acquisition as moderate,
since
management has a strong record and experience in integrating
private hospital
chains as evidenced by the acquisition of hospitals from
Rhoen-Klinikum in 2013.
Fitch believes the Spanish private healthcare sector offers some
attractive
fundamentals, and is somewhat resilient from the recent economic
downturn given
its non-discretionary nature, strong secular growth trends, a
recent focus on
liberalisation and the creation of public-private partnerships.
Furthermore, Fitch expects private health insurance cover in
Spain to grow from
the current penetration of around 20% as insurers target the
market with
tailored products, supporting positive growth dynamics in the
private healthcare
sector. Quironsalud generates just above 50% of its revenues
from private payers
and health insurances. These benefits, however, are conditional
on strict cost
control and a focus on working capital, which has led to some
pressure on
performance for Fitch-rated peers in the region.
Quironsalud is the leading private hospital operator in Spain,
having been
created in 2014 by a series of mergers under private equity
ownership. The group
operates 43 hospitals, 39 outpatient centres and around 300
occupational risk
prevention centres in Madrid, Barcelona and other key Spanish
cities, generating
around EUR2.4bn of revenues in 2015.
