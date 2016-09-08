(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 08 (Fitch) The 'A-' rating assigned to BOC
Aviation
Limited's (BOC Aviation) USD5 billion global medium term note
program (GMTN) is
not impacted by the recent updates to the program documents as
outlined in the
supplemental offering circular, according to Fitch Ratings.
The supplemental offering circular includes recent company
developments, interim
financial statements for the first-half of 2016, and updated
disclosures to the
original offering circular, dated April 14, 2016. There have
been no other
changes to the terms and conditions governing the GMTN program.
Fitch affirmed BOC Aviation's ratings with a Stable Rating
Outlook in July 2016
in conjunction with a broader aircraft leasing peer review,
which included five
publicly rated firms. The rating affirmations and Stable Outlook
reflect Fitch's
continued expectation of a very high probability of
extraordinary support from
BOC Aviation's ultimate parent, Bank of China Ltd. (BOC;
'A'/Outlook Stable), if
required.
In June 2016, BOC Aviation completed a partial listing of its
shares on the Main
Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to institutional and
retail investors. In
total, the company raised approximately $550 million of net
proceeds, which is
expected be used to support near-term growth of the aircraft
portfolio.
At the completion of the offering, BOC's ownership of BOC
Aviation was reduced
to 70% of the pro forma share capital from 100%. While the
change in ownership
composition is viewed by Fitch as incrementally negative, Fitch
views BOC's
continued majority ownership, shared branding, and strategic
support for the
bank's broader efforts in aviation finance remain as continuing
to support the
one notch rating differential between BOC ('A'/Outlook Stable)
and BOC Aviation,
as a strategically important subsidiary defined under Fitch's
'Global Non-Bank
Financial Institutions Rating Criteria'.
Fitch currently rates BOC Aviation as follows:
BOC Aviation Limited
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating 'A-';
--Medium-term note program 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A-'.
Contact:
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Leo Wah, CFA
Director
+852 2263 9951
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
