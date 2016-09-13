(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: German Life Insurance Dashboard -
Autumn 2016
here
FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
low investment
yields are the biggest challenge for the German life insurance
sector, given the
prevalence of investment guarantees and large asset-liability
duration
mismatches. However, the rating Outlook is Stable, as we believe
that the
insurers we rate can absorb the pressure, given their strong
capital positions
and their diverse business mixes, including significant earnings
from sources
that are not rate-sensitive.
At end-1Q16 German life insurers had an average Solvency II
ratio of 209%, down
sharply from 283% at end-2015, driven mainly by lower interest
rates. The
regulator said that 53 out of 84 reporting German life companies
used Solvency
II transitional measures and that 26 of these would otherwise
not have met the
requirements. Solvency II is challenging for some insurers, with
potentially
negative surprises when they report results, particularly when
disclosing
metrics excluding transitional benefits, as will be required in
2017.
However, Fitch expects rated German life companies to meet
policyholders'
guarantees. Fitch has simulated run-off scenarios with different
assumptions
that show they could meet their guarantees for a prolonged
period, even if
interest rates stay low. Nevertheless, there would be severe
pressure on
profitability, potentially threatening ratings.
The 'German Life Insurance Dashboard - Autumn 2016' is available
at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Str. 46-50
60311 Frankfurt
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
