(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Yestar's proposed US
dollar senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)'.
The notes are rated at the same level as Yestar's senior
unsecured debt rating
as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations of the company. The final rating is subject to the
receipt of final
documentation conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Steadily Growing IVD Business: Yestar entered the IVD market in
China in 2014
and has acquired two IVD distributors that have established
partnerships with
IVD leader Roche Diagnostics. The distributors also have
long-term relationships
with hospitals, stable profitability, and a strong market
position in
distributing Roche-branded IVD products across eastern China.
China's IVD market
is expanding rapidly due to strong demand, and faces low
cyclicality. Fitch
expects IVD to account for around 80% of Yestar's total EBIT in
2016 and will be
the company's main growth driver.
Imaging Business Stable: Fitch expects profit contribution from
Yestar's
business of distributing imaging equipment to remain stable in
the near term
despite limited top-line growth. The imaging segment is a mature
business with
firm customer base, established distribution networks and
minimal capex
requirements. Fitch believes that Yestar's imaging business will
provide stable
cash flows that support its rating.
Increased Working Capital Demand: Fitch expects Yestar's working
capital
requirements to increase significantly as IVD takes up a larger
part of Yestar's
business. Yestar's accounts receivable days for local hospitals
stretch from
four to six months while accounts payable days to supplier Roche
Diagnostics is
significantly shorter. In comparison, Yestar's credit terms with
imaging
products supplier Fujifilm are much more lenient than the credit
terms Yestar
offers to its imaging customers.
Execution and Integration Risks: Yestar has been operating its
newly acquired
IVD business for less than two years, and has yet to complete
the progressive
acquisition of 100% of each of the IVD distributors. Execution
and integration
risks, such as preserving its existing customer base and being
able to obtain
new customers, remain significant, but Fitch believes that
Yestar's successful
track record in running its imaging distribution business, the
high cost of
switching IVD systems for hospitals, and Roche's strong brand
name in IVD, will
reduce the likelihood of Yestar failing to maintain the existing
business model.
Strong Financial Profile: Yestar has previously consistently
been in a net cash
position due to strong cash flow from the imaging distribution
business and low
operating leverage. Fitch expects Yestar's FFO net leverage to
peak at 2.3x in
2018 as it gradually completes the acquisitions of the stakes it
does not
already own in the IVD distributors. The company is likely to
deleverage in
2019, assuming no further M&A or equity injections.
Growth through M&A: Fitch expects Yestar to continue to grow
through M&A, but it
remains to be seen whether the company will continue to employ a
consistent and
prudent M&A strategy while maintaining a strong balance sheet.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Yestar
include:
- EBITDA margin to remain around 16%-17% between 2016 and 2018
- Acquisition of remaining 30% stake in IVD distributor Jiangsu
Uno in 2H17
- Acquisition of remaining 30% stake in IVD distributor Anbaida
in 2H18
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may lead to a positive rating
action include:
- Significant increase in operating scale, brand partners and
geographic
diversification while keeping FFO net leverage below 2.5x on a
sustained basis
Negative: Future developments may lead to a negative rating
action include:
- FFO net leverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis
- EBITDA margin below 15% on a sustained basis
- Sustained material decline in revenue growth of existing
distributors
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roy Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9979
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Charles Li
+86 21 5097 3016
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 5 August 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
