(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
City of
Barcelona's (Barcelona) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also
affirmed the
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The ratings on the
senior unsecured
outstanding bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB+'.
The affirmation reflects Barcelona's strong operating
performance and liquidity
in 2015 and moderate direct debt, following deleveraging since
2014. The
affirmation also reflects the city's strong economy. The Stable
Outlook factors
in our expectation that Barcelona will continue to post strong
operating
performance and that direct debt will stabilise over the medium
term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Economy
Barcelona is the administrative, political and economic center
of the Autonomous
Community of Catalonia (BB/Negative/B), hosting 21.4% of the
region's population
in 2015. The city has a diversified and wealthy economy and
benefits from strong
tourist activity, with as many as 76,121 hotel rooms in July
2016, having grown
13% since July 2012. Barcelona's seaport is a leader in Europe
with the highest
cruise passenger traffic in the Mediterranean and with
significant containers
traffic.
Its strong economy is demonstrated by a regional GDP per capita
in 2015 that was
18.8% above the Spanish average and a higher-than-average
employment rate of 51%
(46% in Spain). In December 2015, local housing prices were 48%
above that in
Catalonia, having grown by 4% since December 2013.
Strong Operating Performance
Barcelona's strong operating performance is largely driven by
large transfers
from the central government (42% of operating revenue) and
strong tax
collection.
The city's 2016 draft budget was not approved, resulting in the
2015 budget
being extended into 2016. Fitch expects Barcelona's operating
margin will remain
strong in 2016, in compliance with the city's deficit target in
terms of
national accounts, at 13%-15%, albeit down from 21.1% at
end-2015. Once adjusted
for a EUR61m one-off item in staff costs from a judgment court,
the operating
margin would be 15%-16%, which Fitch expects to continue up to
2018.
For 2016, the new local government will take advantage of its
financial leeway
to increase operating expenditure by between 3% and 4% yoy,
largely on social
spending. Fitch expects Barcelona's operating revenue to decline
in 2016 by
2%-3%, due to lower resources within the funding system from the
central
government and a EUR43m current transfer in 2015 that will not
be repeated.
Fitch expects operating revenue growth to then moderate to 1%-2%
on average in
2017-2018.
Change of Government
The agreement signed between Barcelona en Comu and socialist
party PSC resulted
in a more stable and reinforced government, as it gained
representation in the
city council's political composition. The mayor Ada Colau
continues to have a
strong commitment to comply with the budget deficit and debt
targets and to
maintain a current margin of 15%.
Moderate Direct Debt; Strong Liquidity
Direct debt remained moderate at EUR835.7m, or 32.2% of current
revenue in 2015,
down from EUR971.6m or 37.2% in 2014, following an early
repayment of EUR138m
debt. For 2016, Fitch expects direct debt will slightly increase
close to
32%-34% of expected current revenue, but well below the 75% debt
target.
Pressure on debt servicing is fairly moderate, particularly with
a total
EUR331.7m debt maturing over the next three years, representing
about 40% of
outstanding direct debt at end-2015. Nevertheless, this is
mitigated by the
city's strong access to capital markets and cash position of
EUR631.2m at
end-2015, which indicates a low 14% net overall risk relative to
current
revenue. Its strong cash position also means that no renewal of
short-term
credit lines was necessary in 2015, which we expect to continue
in 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Barcelona's IDRs are constrained by the sovereign IDRs
(BBB+/Stable) and are
sensitive to changes of the sovereign ratings. An upgrade of the
sovereign IDRs
would result in an upgrade of Barcelona's IDRs.
Although currently viewed by Fitch as highly unlikely, a sharp
decline in the
current margin below 5% (2015: 21.8%) and a sharp increase in
direct debt would
trigger a negative rating action on Barcelona's IDRs.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes national economic growth will translate into
enhanced funding
resources from the central government to local entities from
2017. Barcelona's
IDRs could be placed on Rating Watch Negative or downgraded in
the event of a
unilateral declaration of Catalonia's independence, which would
weaken
Barcelona's financial metrics.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal, 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
