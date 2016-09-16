(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the City
of Pamplona's (Pamplona) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also
affirmed the
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2.'
The affirmation reflects Pamplona's sound operating performance
and liquidity in
2015, and moderate direct debt. The affirmation also reflects
the city's strong
economy. The Stable Outlook factors in our expectations of
steady operating
performance and a moderate reduction of direct debt through to
2018.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Economy
Pamplona is the capital of the Autonomous Community of Navarre
and the city
represents a high 30.5% of the region's population. Pamplona's
economy is
wealthy as the city functions as an important administrative,
political and
economic centre in Navarre. Pamplona is also an important
service centre in the
region through its location for high-quality private health
clinics and
university centres, contributing to the dynamism of the local
economy.
Its strong economy is demonstrated by a regional GDP per capita
in 2015 that was
23.2% above the Spanish average and a higher-than-average
regional employment
rate at 50.7% in 2015 (46.4% in Spain). After a period of large
losses during
2008-2013, the labour market is recovering with job creation in
the region
expanding 6.4% between August 2016 and December 2013. In
December 2015, local
housing prices were 1.2% above Spain's, demonstrating the city's
wealthier
economy.
Sound and Steady Budgetary Performance
Pamplona's steady and sound operating revenue is largely driven
by significant
and predictable current transfers from Navarre (42% of operating
revenue in
2015), due to the city's special status as the capital of
Navarre.
Fitch expects Pamplona's operating margin will remain sound at
12%-13% on
average for 2016-2018 (12.8% at end-2015). We expect operating
expenditure will
grow between 1% and 2% on average in 2016-2018, largely on
social spending. For
2016, current transfers from the government of Navarre will grow
3%, above
expected inflation. For 2017, Fitch expects this will grow 2%,
in line with
expected inflation.
New Government
Local elections in May 2015 saw the formation of a coalition
government with a
majority by the left wing parties Euskal Herria-Bildu and
Aranzadi,
Izquierda-Ezquerra and the centrist left wing party Geroa Bai.
This has resulted
in a more fragmented city council political composition,
compared with the last
single-party government by the Union del Pueblo Navarro. The new
mayor Joseba
Asiron continues to have a strong intention to comply with
fiscal targets.
Moderate Direct Debt
Direct debt in 2015 remained moderate, at close to 49.9% of
current revenue or
EUR93.9m, down from 55.3% or EUR102.1m in 2014. In 2016, Fitch
expects direct
debt will reduce to close to 42%-45% of expected current
revenue, or
EUR83m-EUR86m.
Pressure on debt servicing is moderate, particularly with total
EUR25.3m debt
maturing over the next three years, or 27% of outstanding direct
debt at
end-2015. Pamplona's liquidity is stable and high, representing
31% of the
city's outstanding direct debt at end-2015, meaning that no
renewal of
short-term credit lines has been necessary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Pamplona's IDRs are constrained by the sovereign IDRs
(BBB+/Stable) and are
sensitive to changes of the sovereign ratings. An upgrade of the
sovereign IDRs
would result in an upgrade of Pamplona's IDRs, provided the city
continues to
report sound operating performance and a moderate direct
debt-to-current revenue
ratio.
Although currently viewed by Fitch as unlikely, Pamplona's IDR
could be
downgraded if debt repayment increases significantly above 55%
of the city's
current balance expected for 2016 and 2017 (2015: 36%), combined
with the
operating margin falling sharply below 5% (2015: 12.8%).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal, 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.