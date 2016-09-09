(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/BARCELONA, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Italian
City of Rome's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR)
at 'BBB' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Rome's low direct debt and Fitch's
expectations that
the city will maintain a positive, but small, operating margin
over the medium
term, covering annual debt servicing requirement for interest
and principal.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that, despite
it being too
early to assess the potential medium-to long-term impact of the
current
political tension among the city's authorities, Rome's credit
fundamentals will
not be affected in the near future. In the event of a prolonged
political crisis
paralysing the administration's timely decision-making process
and stalling the
implementation of the city's recovery plan, Fitch may take
appropriate rating
action.
The Stable Outlook also reflects the continuing guarantee of
timely debt
servicing repayment from the preferential payments mechanism.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Neutral Management and Administration
The last election in June 2016 of the new major with a clear
majority in the
municipal council should be supportive of the decision-making
process in the
administration but this could be challenged by recent political
tension. Fitch
will continue to monitor developments closely.
The new administration aims to reform municipal companies
(including ATAC and
AMA, transportation and waste collection, respectively), address
tax evasion and
increase tax and fees collection rate from the average 80% seen
in 2013-2015.
Fitch views management and administration as neutral to Rome.
Neutral Institutional Framework
Rome continues to benefit from ad-hoc financial support
measures, including
Gestione Commissariale del Comune di Roma (GC), which was
created to take on
Rome's liabilities pre-dating 2008 and totalling EUR6bn (which
Fitch includes in
the city's contingent liabilities), as well as the 2014-2016
recovery plan to
address the original EUR550m operating deficit in the city's
2013 budget (or
about EUR200m as recalculated by Fitch, 5% of the city's
budget).
While the national government contributes to financing Rome's
unexpected events
or large projects, including the 2015-2016 Vatican Jubilee, the
city is subject
to making contributions to the national deficit and debt
reduction effort. Also,
it is a net contributor to the municipalities' equalisation fund
(EUR370m in
2015). On balance Fitch views the institutional framework as
neutral to Rome.
Narrow Fiscal Performance
Fitch expects Rome to remain committed to containing its
operating expenditure
growth in real terms. We also expect Rome's revenue to be on an
upward trend
over the medium term, supported by increasing fees on services
and some minor
taxes (ie tourist tax), as property and personal income tax are
already at their
upper legal limits. Fitch therefore expects Rome to maintain a
mildly positive
operating budget (after having overcome its operating deficit in
2015 according
to Fitch's calculations), taking into account the annual EUR28m
coverage of the
EUR850m fund balance deficit, which surfaced after new
accounting rules were
introduced in 2015.
Low Debt, Healthy Liquidity
To partly finance the city's capital spending, Fitch forecasts
direct debt to
increase to EUR1.5bn over the medium term from EUR1.2bn at
end-2015, or about
30% of the budget (nearly 50% when including the financial debt
of main
subsidiaries, which is included in the city's net indirect
debt).
Fitch expects direct debt metrics to remain healthy, as debt
servicing
(principal and interest), representing 2% of revenue in 2015,
will be covered by
the current balance over the medium term, with a debt-to current
balance of
around 25 years. Liquidity, amounting to EUR600m at end-2015,
does not represent
a risk. Fitch views debt and liquidity as strong for Rome.
Potential Economic Outperformance
Fitch forecasts that the city's GDP growth in 2016 could
outperform the national
economy (0.8% for 2016), benefiting from Vatican Jubilee-related
events and
subsequently an improving tertiary sector (tourism and
commercial activities).
This should help increase tourist tax revenue and support
wealthy economic
indicators in 2016-2017. The unemployment rate should decrease
in 2016 to 10%
(from nearly 11% in 2015), underpinning a growing tax base and a
GDP per capita
at around 30% above the EU-28 average. Fitch views the economy
as strong for
Rome.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could stem from a failure to improve tax and fees
collection rates,
undermining confidence in the financial management of the city's
accounts.
Failure to improve the operating performance or increases in
direct/indirect
debt to levels no longer compatible with the ratings could also
prompt a
downgrade.
Conversely, a solid and growing economy supporting stronger
fiscal performance,
including overcoming the fund balance deficit, improved
collection rates, and
the operating margin increasing towards 10% could result in
positive rating
action.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assume that GC will continue to manage and regularly
service Rome's debt
and liabilities predating April 2008 until GC itself will cease
operations once
commercial liabilities are paid or transacted and old
receivables are cashed or
written off. We believe it is more likely that debt and
liabilities could
eventually be consolidated in the national government's accounts
since GC is a
state-sponsored entity.
Fitch's expectations are based on the rapid resolution of the
current political
tensions, so that the administration can resume management of
the city's
activities in an efficient and timely manner.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federica Bardelli
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 261
Fitch Italia - Societa Italiana per il Rating S.p.A.
20123 Milan
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Ciaramella
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 216
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 10
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Sources of information: public data
