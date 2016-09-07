(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
expected long-Term
rating of 'BBB+(EXP)' to Banco Inbursa, S.A., Institucion de
Banca Multiple's
(Banco Inbursa) proposed senior notes. The final rating is
contingent upon the
receipt of final documents conforming to the information already
received.
The proposed USD1,500 million senior notes will have a maturity
of 10 years (due
2026) with semi-annual fixed-rate interest payments and the
principal will be
paid on the maturity day. The notes will be Banco Inbursa's
direct,
unconditional and unsecured general obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating of 'BBB+(EXP)' reflects that these are
senior unsecured
obligations of Banco Inbursa that rank pari passu with other
senior
indebtedness, and therefore, this rating is aligned with the
bank's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
'BBB+', which in
turn are driven by the bank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+'.
Banco Inbursa's ratings reflect its robust loss-absorbing
capacity created by
ample capital ratios and loan-loss provisions. It also considers
the bank's
adequate funding and liquidity profile which have been stable
through economic
cycles, and its historically low and contained credit losses.
The ratings also
factor in Banco Inbursa's strong and growing franchise on both
sides of the
balance sheet, especially when assessed with the other financial
companies of
its parent, Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GF Inbursa), and given the
strong
synergies with other non-financial companies related to the
controlling
shareholders. The bank's sound and relatively stable earnings
are also
considered positive.
Banco Inbursa's ratings also consider the relatively higher than
its peers
business, risk, and funding concentrations, although these have
continued to
decline gradually through increased consumer loans and retail
deposits. The
relatively high and volatile contribution of trading revenues is
also factored
in, although this item is typically positive and highly
influenced by the
mark-to-market of the bank's hedging positions. Also, Banco
Inbursa is seeking
to reduce the volatility of trading revenues by shifting the mix
of its hedging
positions and other funding alternatives.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given their senior unsecured nature, these notes will typically
be aligned with
the bank's IDRs, and the rating of the notes will mirror any
potential change to
Banco Inbursa's IDRs.
Specifically, Banco Inbursa's International scale ratings could
be upgraded over
the medium term if business and risk diversification continues
to improve
steadily, when the longer-term assets are entirely funded with
stable customer
deposits and/or wholesale debt that completely offsets tenor
mismatches, and if
the bank reduces earnings volatility driven by market-related
revenues.
In turn, downside potential for these ratings and the National
scale ratings
would arise if the bank's capital adequacy metrics or internal
capital
generation deteriorate materially (i.e. FCC ratio below 15%), or
in the event of
a reversal in the improving trends in funding and liquidity,
and/or business and
revenue diversification. Materially higher earnings volatility
and/or inability
to sustain recurring operating profits to average assets above
1.5% could also
be detrimental to the bank's ratings.
For further information about the rating sensitivities for Banco
Inbursa's VR
please see Fitch's press release 'Fitch Affirms Banco Inbursa'
VR & IDRs at
'bbb+' and 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable', available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 818 399 9156
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
[Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Veronica Chau]
Senior Director
+52 818 399 9169
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908 9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
--Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 17, 2016
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Pre-paid expenses
and other
deferred assets were reclassified as intangibles and deducted
from Fitch Core
Capital as Fitch considered them to have a low capacity to
absorb losses.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria - Effective from 20 March 2015 to 15
July 2016 (pub.
20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria --
Effective 4/28/2015 to
7/15/2016 (pub. 28 Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.