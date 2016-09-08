(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign
an 'A-' rating to
BOC Aviation Limited's (BOC Aviation) proposed five-year U.S.
dollar senior
unsecured notes. The final maturity date in 2021 and a
fixed-rate of interest
will be determined at the time of issuance. The notes will be
issued under the
company's current USD5 billion global medium-term note (GMTN)
program.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
the information already received. BOC Aviation plans to use
proceeds from the
issuance for capital expenditure, general corporate purposes,
and/or refinancing
of existing borrowings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SENIOR DEBT
The notes are rated at the same level as BOC Aviation's
Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and existing senior unsecured debt. This is because
the notes will
constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of the
company, and will rank equally with all its other unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations.
The IDR reflects Fitch's view of a very high probability of
extraordinary
support to BOC Aviation from its ultimate parent, Bank of China
Ltd. (BOC; rated
'A'/Outlook Stable), if required. This view is based on BOC
Aviation's strong
links with BOC, which is evident in the parent's shared
branding, high level of
board representation, cross-selling initiatives, and contingency
liquidity
support. Counterbalancing these factors is BOC Aviation's small
size relative to
the broader organization, less than full ownership by BOC
following BOC
Aviation's 30% IPO in June 2016 and the fact that BOC Aviation
operates in a
different jurisdiction than BOC.
These factors support Fitch's view that BOC Aviation continues
to remain
strategically important to BOC, as defined under Fitch's 'Global
Non-Bank
Financial Institutions Rating Criteria'. Financial issuers
deemed to be
strategically important subsidiaries are typically rated one- to
two-notches
below the parent company's Long-Term IDR. In BOC Aviation's
case, the IDR is
one-notch lower than BOC's Long-Term IDR of 'A'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SENIOR DEBT
The ratings of the notes are sensitive to changes in BOC
Aviation's IDR and the
level of unencumbered balance sheet assets in a stressed
scenario, relative to
outstanding unsecured debt. A decline in the level of
unencumbered asset
coverage combined with a material increase in the use of secured
debt could
result in the notching between the IDR and the senior unsecured
debt.
BOC Aviation's ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in
BOC's ratings given
the one-notch differential between the IDRs of BOC Aviation and
BOC.
Further, although not expected by Fitch, BOC Aviation's ratings
could be
adversely affected should BOC seek to dispose of or meaningfully
further reduce
its investment in BOC Aviation, or if there are any other
developments within
BOC which are perceived by Fitch to alter BOC's willingness or
ability to
provide support to BOC Aviation. A negative rating action could
also be taken if
BOC Aviation's operating performance deteriorated, thereby not
delivering the
return on investment envisaged by BOC, which could impact
Fitch's assessment of
BOC's propensity to provide support to BOC Aviation when needed.
BOC Aviation is based in Singapore and owned by BOC. It is a
leading global
aircraft operating leasing company with a portfolio of 265 owned
and managed
aircraft, with total assets of USD13.6 billion at end-June 2016.
Fitch expects to rate the following:
BOC Aviation Limited
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-(EXP)'.
Fitch currently rates the following:
BOC Aviation Limited
--Long-Term IDR 'A-';
--Medium-term note program 'A-';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johann Juan
Director
+1-312-368-3339
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Leo Wah, CFA
Director
+852 2263 9951
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Date of Relevant Committee: 7 September 2016
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Fitch has made no
adjustments that
are not disclosed within the company's financial statements.
