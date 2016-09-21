(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, September 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed 11
Saudi Arabian
banks' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (LTIDRs) and downgraded
the Viability
Ratings (VRs) of two of the reviewed banks, Riyad Bank (Riyad)
and Arab National
Bank (ANB), to 'bbb+' from 'a-'. The Outlook for all banks is
Negative. A full
list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The downgraded VRs of Riyad and ANB reflect weakened financial
metrics, in
particular with respect to funding and liquidity. Some financial
metrics are
also less strong at these banks than the highest rated banks in
the sector.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS FOR ALL 11 BANKS; IDRs
FOR AL RAJHI,
NCB, RIYAD, SAMBA, ANB, SHB, SAIB, ALINMA, BAJ AND AJC
The Saudi banks' Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors
(SRFs) reflect
the extremely high probability of support from the Saudi
authorities, if
required. Fitch's opinion of support is based on the strong
ability and
willingness of the authorities to support the banking sector.
The authorities' ability to support is underpinned by the
sovereign's strong,
albeit reduced, capacity to support the banking system, driven
by large
sovereign wealth funds and on-going revenues mostly from
hydrocarbon production.
An extremely high propensity to support is indicated by the
Saudi authorities'
long track record of supporting domestic banks, as well as close
ties and
ownership links with the government at almost all banks. A high
propensity to
support is also likely given the banking sector is funded almost
entirely by
domestic deposits, many of which are placed by government
entities. A new
deposit insurance scheme, effective from 1 January 2016, also
increases the
probability of support as the government would be liable to
reimburse
depositors, which would be a similar burden to providing
extraordinary support,
particularly as a deposit insurance fund, paid for by banks,
will take time to
grow.
Fitch identifies domestic systemically important banks (D-SIB)
based on its view
of each bank's systemic importance relative to other banks in
the banking
system, and considering, among other things, market share,
franchise and
government ownership. The 'A' SRF of the four largest Saudi
banks - Al Rajhi
Bank (Al Rajhi), National Commercial Bank (NCB), Riyad and Samba
Financial Group
(SAMBA) - are at the Saudi banks' D-SIB Support Rating Floor of
'A', reflecting
their very high systemic importance.
The 'A-' SRFs of the four JV banks, Saudi British Bank (SABB),
Banque Saudi
Fransi (BSF), ANB and Saudi Hollandi Bank (SHB), are one notch
below the Saudi
banks' D-SIB SRF. This reflects Fitch's view that the large
stakes held in these
banks by foreign financial institutions could result in slightly
lower, but
still high, willingness of the sovereign to support these banks
and their
slightly lower systemic importance based on their slightly
smaller sizes,
franchises and market shares.
The 'A-' SRFs of the remaining three banks, Saudi Investment
Bank (SAIB), Alinma
Bank (Alinma) and Bank Aljazira (BAJ), are also one notch below
the Saudi banks'
D-SIB SRF. This reflects Fitch's view of their lower relative
systemic
importance than the larger banks, due to even smaller sizes,
market shares and
franchises.
The IDRs of nine of the banks (Al Rajhi, NCB, Riyad, SAMBA, ANB,
SHB, SAIB,
Alinma and BAJ) are driven by support from the authorities as
their SRFs are
higher than their respective VRs.
Aljazira Capital's (AJC) IDRs and Support Rating reflect the
extremely high
probability of institutional support, if needed, from the
institution's 100%
owner, BAJ. Although AJC's operations and management are
separate from BAJ's,
Fitch views AJC as a core subsidiary and aligns its 'A-' IDR
with that of BAJ.
Despite AJC being a separate legal entity, Fitch believes it is
not meaningful
to analyse AJC in its own right, viewing it more as a BAJ
business line.
Moreover, Fitch does not usually assign VRs to non-banking
financial
institutions.
The Negative Outlook of Al Rajhi, NCB, Riyad, SAMBA, ANB, SHB,
SAIB, Alinma and
BAJ reflects the corresponding Negative Outlook on the sovereign
rating.
VRs FOR ALL 11 BANKS; IDRs FOR ANB, BSF, BSF SUKUK LTD AND SABB
The VRs of Al Rajhi, NCB, Riyad, SAMBA, SABB, ANB and BSF are
highly influenced
by the operating environment in Saudi Arabia, which is also a
key driver for the
other Saudi banks. The operating environment is characterised by
a narrow
economy, including a reliance on government capital expenditure
and indirectly,
oil revenues for growth opportunities. The operating environment
also reflects
the benefit of high barriers to entry, a strict and hands-on
regulator, low,
albeit rising, funding costs and sound capital ratios.
The operating environment has been weakening due to lower oil
prices, slowing
both loan and revenue growth. In addition, the impact of lower
oil prices has
reduced liquidity in the system, through an outflow of
government-linked
deposits and an increased cost of funding. Over time we also
expect asset
quality to be negatively affected, all of which could result in
lower capital
ratios in the longer term. The weakening operating environment
is effectively
capping the Saudi banks' VRs at 'a-'.
The IDRs of BSF and SABB reflect their intrinsic
creditworthiness and financial
strength, as underlined by their respective VRs, but are also
underpinned by
potential sovereign support, as underlined by their respective
SRFs.
The BSF Sukuk Ltd trust certificate issuance programme and the
senior unsecured
notes issued under these entities are rated in line with their
respective banks'
IDRs and are therefore subject to the same rating drivers.
The Negative Outlook of BSF and SABB reflects both the Negative
Outlook on the
sovereign rating and our continued negative view of the
operating environment.
Al Rajhi
Al Rajhi's VR reflects the bank's leading domestic retail
franchise, which
provides a stable cheap funding base helping to drive strong
profitability, and
lower balance sheet concentrations than peers. The VR also
reflects sizeable
capital buffers and improving risk controls under new
management.
NCB
NCB's VR reflects the bank's leading domestic franchise and more
diversified
business model than peers'. It also reflects, sound financial
metrics, in
particular strong profitability, albeit under pressure, and
stable funding. The
VR also takes into consideration falling core capital ratios and
faster loan
growth than other large Saudi banks.
Riyad
Riyad's VR reflects the bank's solid capital ratios, which
provide a buffer
against potential asset quality deterioration. The VR also
reflects solid core
earnings generation, but also factors in weakening liquidity and
high
concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet.
SAMBA
SAMBA's VR reflects the bank's strong capital ratios, stable
funding and strong
liquidity. It further reflects strong financial metrics, strong
and stable
earnings and sound asset quality. The rating also reflects high
single obligor
concentration in the loan book, which exposes the bank to event
risk.
BSF
BSF's VR reflects the bank's strong asset quality, driven by a
lower risk
appetite than peers, and lower single obligor concentration. The
VR also factors
in the benefits of being an associate bank of Credit Agricole
Corporate and
Investment Bank (CACIB: A/Positive), including a technical
services agreement
covering the provision of management, collaboration on
operations and risk and
governance frameworks. The VR also reflects sound earnings and a
capital base
that is sufficient for the bank's risk profile. The VR takes
into account
weakening liquidity over 2015 and 1H16, which may constrain
future earnings
growth.
SABB
SABB's VR reflects sound financial metrics, including the bank's
consistently
strong profitability and core earnings generation. The rating
also reflects the
benefits of being an associate bank of HSBC Holdings plc (AA-/
Stable) governed
by a technical services agreement with the HSBC group,
benefitting the bank's
governance, risk framework and management quality. The VR also
factors in very
high single obligor concentration compared with peers.
ANB
ANB's VR reflects solid financial metrics, which are slightly
weaker than larger
peers'. This includes adequate, but weakening, funding and
liquidity, including
deposit concentration. The VR also takes into account a solid
franchise and
stable business model.
SHB
SHB's VR is constrained by the bank's limited core capital
buffers, which are
the lowest of all rated Saudi banks and doubts over the bank's
ability to access
new equity due to uncertainty around the stake of the bank's
largest shareholder
(ABN AMRO Bank N.V.: 40%), which is considered non-core for the
Dutch bank and
for sale. It also reflects previous fast loan growth, very high
funding
concentrations and a smaller franchise than peers'. The VR also
factors in
strong earnings generation and sound liquidity and asset
quality.
SAIB
SAIB's VR reflects the bank's previous rapid loan growth, which
is likely to put
pressure on asset quality metrics in the medium-term, although
this has slowed
since end-2014. The VR also reflects weaker underwriting
standards than larger
peers', a limited franchise and smaller liquidity buffers than
peers'. The VR
further reflects adequate financial metrics, including sound
asset quality
metrics and stable earnings.
Alinma
Alinma's VR reflects the bank's small, albeit growing, Islamic
banking
franchise. It also reflects the bank's fairly high loan growth
since inception,
a limited track record of performance, as well as concentrations
on both sides
of the balance sheet. The expected continued expansion of the
bank's operations,
albeit at a slower pace, will inevitably bring the bank's
current strong capital
ratios more in line with peers. The VR also reflects the bank's
sound financial
metrics, including funding, asset quality and improving
profitability.
BAJ
BAJ's VR is constrained by the bank's low capital ratios. The
bank has announced
plans to raise equity, but the rights issue has been delayed
once due to pricing
and there remain doubts over the bank's ability to raise core
capital. Low
capital ratios reflect rapid financing growth and weaker
profitability than
peers'.
The VR also factors in a limited franchise and control framework
compared with
domestic peers'. The VR further considers sound asset quality
and an adequate
stock of liquid assets, which help mitigate an expensive and
concentrated
deposit base.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS FOR ALL 11 BANKS; IDRs
FOR AL RAJHI,
NCB, RIYAD, SAMBA, ANB, SHB, SAIB, ALINMA, BAJ AND AJC
Where the banks' IDRs are driven by sovereign support, these are
sensitive to a
change in their SRs or SRFs.
The banks' SRs and SRFs are sensitive to a reduction in the
perceived ability or
willingness of the authorities to provide support to the banking
sector. The
willingness of the Saudi sovereign to support the banks remains
unchanged and is
demonstrated by the authorities' strong track record of support
for local banks.
However, the Negative Outlook on the sovereign reflects a
weakening ability of
the sovereign to support the banks due to significant
deterioration in its
fiscal position. All Saudi banks' SRFs will be revised down by
one notch if the
sovereign rating is downgraded by one notch. Furthermore, a
sovereign downgrade
would result in a downgrade to '2' (from '1') of the SRs of ANB,
BSF, SABB, SHB,
Alinma, SAIB, and BAJ.
A one-notch downgrade of Saudi Arabia would lead to a one-notch
downgrade of the
Long-Term IDRs of Al Rajhi, NCB, Riyad, SAMBA, ANB, SHB, SAIB,
Alinma, BAJ and
AJC, as their ratings are driven by their SRF.
The Outlook on Al Rajhi, NCB, Riyad, SAMBA, ANB, SHB, SAIB,
Alinma, BAJ and AJC
will be revised to Stable if the Outlook on the sovereign rating
returns to
Stable.
AJC's IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in BAJ's
ratings or in
Fitch's view of BAJ's willingness to support AJC. However, Fitch
views this as
unlikely given the high strategic and financial importance of
AJC to BAJ and the
latter's 100% ownership.
The BSF Sukuk Ltd trust certificate issuance programme and the
senior unsecured
notes issued under the programme are subject to the same
sensitivities as BSF.
Saudi Arabia is an FSB/G20 member country and has implemented
Basel III. As such
resolution legislation is being implemented. We will review the
Saudi banks'
D-SIB SRF once the legislation is closer to being fully enacted,
although we
currently do not expect any changes.
VRs FOR ALL 11 BANKS; IDRs FOR BSF, BSF SUKUK LTD AND SABB
The most likely driver of negative rating action on the VR for
all banks is a
further weakening of the operating environment, resulting in
lower loan growth,
impacting earnings and profitability through deteriorating asset
quality,
funding and liquidity. This would ultimately lead to a reduction
in capital
ratios. The 'a-' VRs are potentially more sensitive, being
closer to the
sovereign rating level, while lower VRs have somewhat more
tolerance in them.
A downgrade of the VRs of BSF, or SABB, accompanied by a
sovereign downgrade
would lead to a downgrade of their respective Long-Term IDRs.
This is because
their IDRs are driven by both the probability of support and
their intrinsic
creditworthiness as defined by the VR.
The Outlook on BSF and SABB will return to Stable if the Outlook
on the
sovereign rating is revised to Stable.
Al Rajhi
Upside to Al Rajhi's VR is limited in the current operating
environment given
its high level. The VR could be downgraded upon a notable
deterioration in asset
quality indicators, capital ratios, or profitability to a level
that will
significantly affect internal capital generation.
NCB
Upside to NCB's VR is limited in the current operating
environment given its
high level. Pressure on NCB's VR could come from further
deterioration in
capital ratios, most likely to result from weakening asset
quality, possibly as
a result of previous fast loan growth, especially at NCB's
Turkish subsidiary.
Riyad
Upside to Riyad's VR is unlikely given today's downgrade.
Downside could result
from further deterioration in liquidity, which has tightened
since end-1H15.
Tightening liquidity may result from large deposit outflows,
particularly
considering funding concentrations in the deposit base.
SAMBA
Upside to SAMBA's VR is limited in the current operating
environment given its
high level. Negative pressure on the VR could result from
deterioration in the
bank's asset quality, both in loans and investments. However,
capital buffers
are strong and can absorb sharp increases in impairment charges.
BSF
Upside to BSF's VR is limited in the current operating
environment given its
high level. Negative pressure on the VR may arise from further
tightening of
liquidity, which has been affected by weak deposit growth that
has been unable
to mitigate large deposit outflows. This has reduced the bank's
stock of liquid
assets and further erosion in the bank's liquidity buffer would
put pressure on
the VR. This may also put pressure on earnings, given limited
headroom below the
regulatory loans/deposits ratio of 90%. A termination of the
technical services
agreement between BSF and CACIB could also put pressure on the
VR but this is
not our base case.
The BSF Sukuk Ltd trust certificate issuance programme and the
senior unsecured
notes issued by these entities are subject to the same
sensitivities.
SABB
Upside to SABB's VR is limited in the current operating
environment given the
current high rating level. Negative pressure on SABB's VR could
be driven by a
significant weakening of the bank's capital base. This is most
likely to result
from deterioration in asset quality, which may be exacerbated by
the bank's
significant single obligor concentration. A termination of the
technical
services agreement between SABB and HSBC could also put pressure
on the VR but
this is not our base case.
ANB
Upside to ANB's VR is unlikely given today's downgrade. Negative
pressure on the
VR may arise from further tightening of liquidity, which has
been affected by
weak deposit growth that has been unable to mitigate large
deposit outflows.
This may also put pressure on earnings, given limited headroom
below the
regulatory loans/deposits ratio of 90%.
SHB
An illustration of an ability to raise core capital, possibly as
a result of
increased clarity around the bank's 40% shareholder, may result
in an upgrade of
SHB's VR. The VR could be downgraded as a result of high loan
growth having a
negative impact on asset quality, causing an erosion of already
limited capital
buffers.
SAIB
Upside for SAIB's VR could result from more sustainable loan
growth rates,
increasing internal capital generation and declining asset
quality cyclicality.
The VR may also benefit from a stronger franchise. Downward
pressure on the VR
could arise from sharp deterioration in asset quality, following
the seasoning
of high loan growth before 2015, contributing to erosion of
capital buffers.
Alinma
Diversification on both sides of the balance sheet, increasing
and extending the
bank's funding profile, could result in an upgrade of the VR.
Rapid growth
leading to asset quality deterioration could put pressure on
Alinma's VR, but
capital buffers are sound, albeit declining with balance sheet
growth.
BAJ
Upward potential for BAJ's VR may arise from a successful Tier 1
capital
increase, following plans re-initiated for 2H16. The VR would
also benefit from
more consistent asset quality metrics, which would improve
earnings stability.
Downward pressure on BAJ's VR could come from deterioration in
core capital
buffers, most likely attributable to fast financing growth or
deteriorating
asset quality.
The rating actions are as follows:
Al Rajhi Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
National Commercial Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
Riyad Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
SAMBA Financial Group
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A'
Banque Saudi Fransi
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
BSF Sukuk Limited
Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A-'
Saudi British Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Negative
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
EMTN programme affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'
Arab National Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Saudi Hollandi Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Saudi Investment Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Alinma Bank
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Bank Aljazira
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Aljazira Capital
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-', Outlook
Negative
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Senior Director
+971 4 424 1202
Fitch Ratings Limited
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 & 1806, Dubai Media City,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
PO Box 502030
Secondary Analysts
Andrew Parkinson (AJC, BAJ, NCB, Al Rajhi)
Director
+44 20 3530 1420
Marc Ellsmore (SAIB, BSF, ANB, Alinma)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1438
Nicolas Charreyron (SAMBA, SHB, Riyad, SABB)
Analyst
+971 4 424 1208
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 31
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
