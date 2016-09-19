(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, September 18 (Fitch) Australia's 4bp rise in mortgage
arrears to 1.14%
in 2Q16 comes as a surprise given the strong economic
environment, appreciating
housing market, low-interest-rates and low-but-positive real
wage growth, says
Fitch Ratings in the latest Dinkum RMBS Index report.
The increase, which saw arrears worsen by 6bp yoy, was mainly in
the 90+ days
bucket, following the migration of the 30-60 days arrears in
1Q16 into
longer-dated arrears. Historically, arrears that materialise in
the first
quarter are due to seasonal spending and tend to cure themselves
in the next
quarter. However, recent data indicates households that had
financial
difficulties in 1Q16 also had them in 2Q16.
Fitch believes the worsening arrears may be due to high
underemployment, despite
falling unemployment. A slowdown in the mining sector, which has
spilled over
into regional areas in Queensland, Western Australia and the
Northern Territory
may have also affected borrowers. Fitch expects 90+ days arrears
to increase in
these states.
Australia's unemployment rate was 5.8% at 30 June 2016
(subsequently falling to
5.6% in August 2016), among the lowest rate in the previous
three years.
Meanwhile, the underemployment rate has slowly risen to reach
8.8% in June 2016,
a near record high. Underemployed workers are defined as
part-time workers who
want and are available for more hours of work than they
currently have and
full-time workers who worked part-time hours during the
reference week for
economic reasons, such as being stood down or insufficient work
being available.
Monetary policy has not significantly benefitted mortgage
performance in 2Q16
and lower mortgage rates only marginally helped 30-60 days
arrears. However, the
effects may be delayed and households may feel positive outcomes
on arrears in
3Q16. The August 2016 rate-cut may also improve 2H16 arrears.
Tighter lending standards over the last year or so may have
lowered households'
borrowing capacity, but Fitch believes the standards increase
mortgage market
stability should the economy start slowing.
Fitch's Dinkum RMBS Index tracks arrears and performance of
mortgages underlying
Australian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The
full report,
Mortgage Market Index - The Dinkum RMBS Index 2Q16, includes
current and
historic index reference data in Excel-form and is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
