LONDON, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
seventh edition of
the Global Reinsurance Guide. This document provides reinsurance
brokers,
security committees and reinsurance investors with the latest
research on the
global reinsurance sector and views on the ratings in the
agency's universe of
reinsurance coverage.
The 2017 Outlook: Global Reinsurance report discusses the key
drivers behind the
negative sector outlook, as well as outlining the conditions
that could lead the
agency to revise it to stable. The report details key issues
that are expected
to pose a challenge to reinsurers during 2017. These are:
- Profit deterioration becomes a key rating sensitivity
- Stabilising prices give false hope
- Alternative capital capacity slows
- Reinsurer consolidation stalls, but may heat up again
The White Paper on Lack of Comparability of A.M. Best's 'A-' IFS
Ratings to
Those of Fitch was prepared by Fitch to help users of Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings, including insurance brokers and reinsurance
security teams, put
the ratings of the main credit rating agencies (CRAs) into
better perspective.
Fitch believes there are common misperceptions with respect to
the comparability
of IFS ratings among CRAs, particularly for ratings at the 'A-'
level.
The Insurance Peer Review: Major European Reinsurers report
compares and
contrasts Fitch's views on the key credit factors of the four
major European
reinsurance organisations: Hannover Re; Munich Re; SCOR; Swiss
Re.
The Global Reinsurers' Mid-Year 2016 Financial Results report
provides a review
of the financial results and performance highlights released
during the
half-year 2016 reporting period by Fitch's monitored universe of
reinsurers.
The Asian Reinsurance Markets report explores how regulatory
reforms are
expected to boost reinsurance demand across the region. The
report also
discusses the implications of China's C-ROSS capital regime and
the narrowing
gap between economic and insured catastrophe losses.
The Latin American Reinsurance report discusses a number of
developments taking
place across the region, including the effects of slowing Latam
economies on
reinsurance demand and pricing, and the vulnerability of
economies to economic
deceleration.
The Reinsurance in a Solvency II World report outlines why Fitch
believes that
highly rated reinsurers in fully equivalent countries will hold
a competitive
advantage over lower-rated companies domiciled in non-equivalent
countries. The
report also discusses why Solvency II is leading to an increased
demand for
longevity reinsurance.
The final section of the report contains the most recent
research Navigators on
a selected group of reinsurers that are rated by Fitch. The
Navigators provide
an overview on the key rating drivers and ratings sensitivities
for each
reinsurer.
The report is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
on the link
above.
