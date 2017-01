(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, September 08 (Fitch) 惠譽國際信用評等公司今日發佈2016年上半年台灣銀行業報告書,報告中比較國內部分銀行的財務表現與風險體質。國內經濟疲弱與中國成長放緩持續對台灣銀行業的成長、獲利 ,以及放款品質帶來壓力。話雖如此,惠譽認為銀行評等展望仍大致維持穩定,係考量銀行增進且適切的風險緩衝、溫和的槓桿,以及良好的流動性,下行風險實屬可控。 訂閱用戶請點選本文上方連結取得完整報告內容,或訪問惠譽官方網站www.fitchratings.com獲得更多資訊。 註:此為中文譯本,若與原英文版本有任何出入,請以英文版為準。 Contact: Primary Analyst Cherry Huang, CFA Director Financial Institutions +886 2 8175 7603 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Jonathan Lee Senior Director Financial Institutions +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research 台灣銀行業報告書 here 2016 Outlook: Taiwanese Banks here Taiwanese Banks: Regulatory Capital Discretions Add Cushihere ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.