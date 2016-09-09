(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
City of Porto's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'BB+'. The
Outlooks are Stable. The Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR has
been affirmed at
'B'.
The affirmation reflects no changes to Fitch's base case
scenario of stable
budgetary performance and declining debt. The Stable Outlook
reflects that on
Portugal (BB+/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Constraint
Porto's ratings remain constrained by the Portuguese sovereign,
in accordance
with Fitch's criteria. Porto's intrinsic credit profile is
stronger than the
ratings indicate, due to the city's healthy budgetary
performance, low debt, as
well as sound liquidity. Prudent management and Porto's role as
service centre
in north Portugal are also credit-positive.
As with other Portuguese cities, the accounts and budgets of
Porto are overseen
by the central government and its financial liabilities are
approved by the
National Court of Accounts. The limited role of the intermediate
tiers of
government (province and region) in Portugal strengthens the
link between the
central government and cities.
Solid Budgetary Performance
Porto has maintained high operating margins through cycles, at
above 17% since
2009. Coupled with flexibility on capital expenditure, this has
allowed the city
to report a surplus before debt variation every year over the
same period. The
2015 accounts confirmed the city's consistent performance with
an expected
operating margin exceeding 15%, as a result of stable,
predictable revenues and
expenditure restraint.
The 2016 budget is based on prudent operating revenue forecasts,
and discipline
in managing spending, with an intention to further reduce debt.
It includes
extraordinary financial revenues from concessions contracts, as
well as high
allocated EU capital transfers following the city's active
application for such
funds in 2015, aimed mostly at refurbishing projects. Porto's
budget indicates a
current balance of EUR25m, but the city has broadly outperformed
its budgets
since 2010 and Fitch expects a current margin close to 20% in
2016.
Decreasing Debt, No Contingent Risk
Porto reduced its outstanding debt to EUR80.1m in 2015, or
51.97% of current
revenue, from EUR87.3m in 2014. We expect debt to decrease to
close to EUR45m at
end-2016 as the city will use extraordinary revenue from an
expropriation
settlement to redeem EUR28.7m debt ahead of schedule, in
addition to budgeted
debt repayment. The city started deleveraging in 2009, when debt
peaked at
EUR121.5m and as a key infrastructure development phase,
including the
enlargement of the metropolitan transport and the renewal of the
airport, came
to a close.
The administration expects no new debt in view of the city's
adequate financial
performance and liquidity, aside of the building refurbishing
programme for
which EUR0.9m has been allocated in the 2016 budget. Porto has
no contingent
liabilities and retains control over the public sector, which
posted a surplus
in 2015.
Prudent Management, Economy Recovering
Porto has a prudent financial policy and is constantly looking
to improve its
efficiency, having contained its operating expenditure after
operating revenue
fell 15.8% during the economic downturn over 2008-2013.
Disclosure of
information is satisfactory and precise, including the annual
financial results
of all public bodies within its scope. The current
administration does not
envisage further leverage except for projects of solid economic
return, with a
focus on real estate rehabilitation and infrastructure
enhancement.
With an estimated population of 237,000 in 2014, the City of
Porto is the
second-largest cultural, administrative and economic Portuguese
centre,
providing services to a greater metropolitan area of 14
municipalities with 1.2
million inhabitants. GDP resumed growth in 2014, and is expected
grow around
1.5%-2% over the next two years, driven by the healthy
performance of the
external and hospitality sectors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Porto's intrinsic credit profile is well above the sovereign's
and could benefit
from a continued decline in debt. However, Porto's IDR ratings
are constrained
by the sovereign IDRs and are therefore sensitive to changes of
the sovereign
rating
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patricio Novales
Analyst
+34 93 323 84 17
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 10
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011458
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
