(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Economic Outlook -
September 2016
here
LONDON, October 03 (Fitch) Downside risks to advanced country
economic growth
have risen in recent months, according to Fitch Ratings' latest
bi-monthly
Global Economic Outlook (GEO) report. With populism gaining
traction in many
countries, the risk of political shocks adversely affecting the
outlook for
private investment has increased. At the same time, the capacity
of central
banks to engender stronger growth appears to be diminishing.
Fitch has revised down its forecast for US growth in 2016 to
1.4% in today's GEO
from 1.8% in the July GEO.
"This year is likely to see the lowest annual growth rate for US
GDP since 2009
as oil sector adjustments, weak external demand and the earlier
appreciation of
the dollar take their toll on industrial demand," said Brian
Coulton, Chief
Economist at Fitch.
With eurozone growth looking likely to have peaked in early 2016
and no
significant changes to Fitch's UK and Japanese growth forecasts
- despite
significant monetary policy moves - the outlook for the advanced
countries is
best described as a low-growth, muddle-through path. Advanced
country growth
over 2016 to 2018 will be hardly any better than the lacklustre
1.5% annual
average growth rate seen over 2011 to 2015. Moreover, downside
risks to advanced
country growth have increased.
"The rise in populism seen in many advanced countries could be a
precursor to
increased trade-protectionism and growing fragmentary tensions
in the eurozone,
both of which would increase uncertainty and damage prospects
for private sector
investment," added Coulton.
Meanwhile, the capacity of central banks to counter adverse
growth shocks may be
falling. The implications of low and negative interest rates for
bank
profitability, the increasing complexity of central bank easing
announcements,
reductions in interest income for savers and market distortions
are complicating
the transmission of unconventional monetary easing to the
economy. Furthermore,
the historically unprecedented nature of negative nominal
interest rates may be
limiting the benefits of central bank easing announcements on
inflation
expectations.
Rising political pressures and concerns about the effectiveness
of monetary
easing have contributed to growing support among policy makers
for fiscal
stimulus as a means of restoring growth. A wider shift to fiscal
easing is
increasingly apparent in the numbers and while its effectiveness
may be hindered
in some countries by high and rising public debt levels, a
co-ordinated fiscal
reflation is likely to have growth benefits, at least in the
short term.
The Fed is likely to be the only major central bank tightening
monetary policy
in the near term as it lays the groundwork for a December rate
rise. With unit
labour costs and core inflation measures suggesting underlying
inflation close
to the Fed's target and the labour market holding up, the
conditions look to be
in place for a continuation of gradual normalisation in the
Federal Funds Rate.
The ECB is expected to extend its quantitative easing programme
beyond its
current scheduled end-date of March 2017, and will likely need
to adjust the
limits on bond purchases. The new monetary policy approach
adopted by the Bank
of Japan (BOJ) opens the door for further cuts in the policy
rate, taking it
deeper into negative territory. This will allow the BOJ to
steepen the yield
curve while it varies its asset purchases to hold 10-year JGB
yields flat at
around 0%. We now forecast the BOJ policy rate will fall to
-0.5% by end-2017.
In the UK, the Bank of England's (BoE) aggressive easing package
in early August
has had a positive impact on sentiment. With recent UK data
slightly better than
expected, the BoE is unlikely to follow through on forward
guidance to cut rates
again before year-end.
Having been the main source of downside risk for global growth
over the last
couple of years, emerging market growth pressures have eased
somewhat recently.
"It is too soon to say the BRICs are back, but the macro picture
in the big
emerging markets is certainly steadying," said Coulton.
Most importantly, China's efforts to stabilise growth in the
face of a sharp
slowdown in exports and private-sector investment look to have
gained traction.
Russia's economy looks to be stabilising after massive import
compression, real
wage adjustment and fiscal tightening saw domestic demand
plummet in 2015. In
Brazil, the impeachment of President Rousseff and installation
of a new
leadership team have renewed focus on fiscal reforms, which
should support
confidence and help the economy stabilise by year-end.
The GEO is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the
link above.
Notes for Editors: Fitch's Economics team, led by Chief
Economist Brian Coulton,
analyses global macroeconomic trends and their impact on credit
markets around
the world. The team publishes global macroeconomic research,
forecasts and
commentary focusing on 20 major advanced and emerging economies.
The Global
Economic Outlook, the flagship bi-monthly publication of Fitch's
Economics team,
and other global economic research and commentary are available
at
www.fitchratings.com/sovereigns/economics
Contact:
Brian Coulton
Chief Economist
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1140
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan,
Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001