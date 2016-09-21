(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 20 (Fitch) Shimao Property Holdings
Limited's (Shimao;
BBB-/Stable) ratings benefit from its ongoing strategy to
optimise its business,
says Fitch Ratings. The China-based homebuilder has strengthened
its credit
metrics by improving operational metrics while keeping its asset
base stable.
Better market conditions and product rationalisation supported
Shimao's more
efficient sales, which was reflected in the improved
sell-through rate of new
and existing saleable resources. This helped to reduce
development expenditure
needed to generate sales. Shimao sold CNY12.6bn, or 63% of its
newly available
saleable resources of CNY20.1bn, in 1H16 compared with sales of
CNY11.1bn, or
51% of CNY21.8bn of new saleable resources, in 1H15. Moreover,
Shimao sold
CNY21.9bn of completed and available for sale units, which made
up 63% of
contracted sales of CNY34.5bn, in 1H16 compared with completed
unit sales of
CNY14bn, or 44% of CNY31.6bn in contracted sales, in 1H15. Its
cash collection
of contracted sales remained at a healthy 85% in 1H16,
comparable to 85% at
end-2015 and improved from 80% in 1H15.
Fitch expects Shimao to continue delivering neutral to positive
cash flow from
operations. This is supported by Shimao's tight control of its
asset base, as
measured by attributable land value, which remained stable at
around CNY96bn
from end-2015 to 1H16. Shimao delivered annual sales of around
CNY70bn over
that period. By not buying more land than it had sold, Shimao
has been able to
use profits from projects sold to fund new development
expenditure, and this has
helped to reduce the use of development loans and cut its
leverage.
Fitch expects Shimao to exceed its contracted sales target of
CNY67bn in 2016,
which will support improvement in its financial profile. The
company's leverage,
measured by net debt to adjusted inventory, is likely to slowly
decline from
24.6% at end-1H16 and 30.6% at end-2015. Fitch expects Shimao's
EBITDA margin to
remain in a tight range of 22%-24%, compared with 22.3% in 1H16
(end-2015:
23.1%). Fitch expects the ratio of total contracted sales to
total debt to stay
above 1x from 2016, compared with 0.91x in 2015 and 1.12x in
2014.
