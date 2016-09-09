(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Hydoo
International Holding
Limited's (Hydoo: B-/Stable) proposed issuance of an additional
USD60m of its
13.75% senior notes due 2018 will not affect the existing 'B-'
rating and
Recovery Rating of 'RR4' on the bond.
The proposed and existing bonds are rated at the same level as
Hydoo's senior
unsecured rating as they represent direct, unconditional,
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the company. Hydoo's ratings are
constrained by
its weak performance as a result of the difficult operating
environment for the
trade centre industry. Hydoo's ratings are supported by its
large land bank that
allows it to keep leverage under 50%.
Sales from Hydoo's trade and logistics business have further
weakened due to
SMEs scaling down new investments, slower relocation demand,
local government
delays in completing transport networks and lower investor
appetite for
commercial properties. Contracted sales fell 41% yoy and 11%
from the preceding
six months to CNY1.1bn in 1H16. Residential property sales
increased to CNY294m
in 1H16 from CNY30m in 1H15, but the contribution to sales
remained small. Fitch
expects contracted sales to slow to CNY2.5bn-3bn in 2016 as
there is no sign of
a recovery in trade centre sales.
Hydoo's trade centres are mainly in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities
spread across 10-12
cities to tap relocation and urbanisation demand. Fitch believes
sales are more
volatile in these cities than in more developed cities, and
demand may reach
saturation faster due to the smaller populations and GDP in
these economies.
Sales for the subsequent phases of Hydoo's large-scale
integrated trade centre
projects (those that are 400,000 square metres or larger) would
hinge on
continued urbanisation, which may slow because of greater market
uncertainty.
Hydoo's liquidity is tight with unrestricted cash balances of
CNY794m at
end-1H16, which covers only 44% of short-term debt of CNY1,195m
plus the USD80m
outstanding convertible bond with Pingan Real Estate Capital
Limited with early
redemption starting January 2016. Hydoo's recent offshore
refinancing activities
to repay the convertible bond have relieved the short-term
liquidity pressure.
However, Hydoo's liquidity will remain tight, as banks are
becoming more
stringent on new facilities and Hydoo has no big onshore entity
to access to the
onshore bond market.
Hydoo's leverage deteriorated quickly to 39% at end-1H16 from
25% at end-2015
and a net cash position at end-2014 because of slower sales,
continued capex and
increasing restricted cash pledged for bills payables. Fitch
expects Hydoo to
keep leverage under 50% in the next two years after considering
Hydoo's plan to
reduce its construction pace and land acquisitions. Hydoo's
large land bank of
11 million sqm available for future development gives it
flexibility in cutting
land purchases.
