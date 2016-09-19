(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) Issuance of additional tier 1 (AT1)
instruments
picked up after a slow 1H16 as established issuers returned to
the market, says
Fitch Ratings in its latest Dashboard for AT1. Banks raised only
USD22.8bn in
1H16, about half of the volume in 1H15, but large issuance in
August and
September, by UK, Swiss and French banks, signal a cautious
recovery of the
market.
While prior to the UK's EU referendum issuance by UK-based banks
had slowed
down, Barclays, RBS and Standard Chartered issued a total
USD6.15bn of
7%-trigger AT1 bonds in August.
Asian issuers returned to the market after a muted second
quarter, with ICBC
Asia and DBS Group Holdings Ltd's issues signalling resilient
investor appetite.
State Bank of India's recent USD offering represented the first
cross border AT1
by an Indian bank. Fitch estimates that Indian banks will
require around USD90bn
in new capital by the end of the fiscal year to March 2019 to
meet Basel III
standards, of which around 30% will be required in AT1.
In the eurozone, further issuance will be underpinned by a
recent clarification
around the maximum distributable amount (MDA) threshold, which
should result in
lower MDA-relevant Pillar 2 requirements. In addition, the
announced
introduction of a total capital requirement following the 2016
Supervisory
Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) should be supportive of
the AT1 market as
banks will have an incentive to meet part of the requirement
with AT1 rather
than CET1 capital.
The Fitch Trigger Distance Average - which measures the
write-down/conversion
risk in the AT1 market - decreased to 687bp at end-2Q16 (by
21bp), despite all
but one newly added issue having 5.125% triggers. Across all
issues the weighted
average end-1Q16 CET1 ratio referenced by the triggers decreased
to 12.7% from
12.8%. This was in part caused by large issuers experiencing a
dip in the
fully-loaded CET1 ratio, but also by the phase-in arrangements
due in 1Q16.
Fitch's updated AT1 Tracker Tool includes 212 rated and unrated
AT1 and other
capital-trigger bonds totalling USD240bn issued up to end-2Q16
as well as
financial data on AT1 issuers, which allows users to assess the
absolute and
relative coupon risk of AT1 instruments and the
write-down/conversion risk of
AT1 and Tier 2 contingent capital instruments. The Dashboard
also includes
country- or bank-specific commentary including on expected
changes to SREP
requirements and the MDA threshold for eurozone issuers.
The next instalment of the AT1 Tracker will be published in
4Q16, including
issuance up to end-3Q16.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ioana Sima
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1736
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
