(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
final rating of 'A'
to Charming Light Investments Ltd's USD 650m 2.375% senior
unsecured notes due
2021, issued under its USD4bn medium-term note (MTN) programme.
The proceeds
will be used as working capital and for general corporate
purposes.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final ratings are in line
with the expected
ratings assigned on 24 August 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
China Orient Asset
Management (International) Holding Ltd (COAMI, A-/Stable), a
wholly owned
subsidiary of China Orient Asset Management Corporation (COAM,
A/Stable). The
notes will be COAMI's senior unsecured obligations and rank pari
passu with its
other senior unsecured obligations.
The notes are rated at the same level as COAM's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), due
to the strong link between COAM and COAMI and because the
keepwell deed and deed
of equity interest purchase undertaking transfers the ultimate
responsibility of
payment to COAM.
Fitch believes the keepwell and deed of equity interest purchase
undertaking
signal a strong intention from COAM to ensure COAMI has
sufficient funds to
honour its debt obligations. The agency also believes COAM
intends to maintain
its reputation and credit profile in the international offshore
market and is
unlikely to default on offshore obligations, as a default by
COAMI could have
significant negative repercussions on COAM for any future
offshore funding.
COAM is one of China's four large national asset management
companies
established to mitigate financial risks, preserve state-owned
assets and promote
the reform and development of the country's financial system.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any rating action on COAM's IDR would result in similar rating
action on the
programme and rated notes. Any rating action on the China
sovereign (A+/Stable)
will likely have similar action on COAM's Issuer DR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Saifeng Mao
Associate Director
+852 2263 9983
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+ 33 1 44 29 91 34
Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 1 September 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
