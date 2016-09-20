(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Country Garden
Holdings Co. Ltd.'s (BB+/Stable) proposed US dollar senior notes
a 'BB+(EXP)'
expected rating. The notes are rated at the same level as
Country Garden's
senior unsecured rating because they constitute direct and
senior unsecured
obligations of the company. The final rating is subject to the
receipt of final
documentation conforming to information already received.
Country Garden's ratings are supported by cash inflow from
annual contracted
sales of over CNY100bn, strong financial flexibility with low
interest cost, and
a track record of strong execution. Moving into the higher-tier
cities is a
positive development in Country Garden's progression towards
becoming a
nationwide homebuilder. However, this process may take another
one to two years
to reach fruition if the company continues on its current
trajectory.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Ongoing Land Bank Adjustment: Fitch believes Country Garden will
continue to
reposition its land bank in the next 12 to 24 months. The
repositioning in 2015
was to boost the contribution from products targeted at Tier 1
and 2 cities; 52%
of the CNY140bn contracted sales came from products targeting
these cities. The
newly acquired CNY56bn land bank in 2015 is also targeting Tier
1 and 2 cities,
of which 67% were in Tier 1 and 2 cities and 75% were targeting
these cities.
Aggressive Expansion Pressures Leverage: Fitch expects net debt
to rise to
CNY70bn-95bn in
2016 with the adjustment of the land bank. The total land
premium of CNY56bn
(CNY43bn on an attributable basis) was far beyond its budget of
CNY20bn at the
start of 2015. This resulted
in rising leverage (as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory)
to 40%, from 36%
in 2014. Higher end-2015 gross debt has also lowered its churn -
as measured by
contracted sales to total debt - to 1.1x from 2.0x in 2014. This
is less of an
issue, since the higher available cash of CNY36.2bn at end-2015
(from CNY18.7bn
at end-2014) will reduce pressure on the higher debt.
Gradual Recovery in Margins: Fitch expects the EBITDA margin to
improve to 16%
in 2016 from 14% in 2015 with recognition of wider-margin
contracted sales. The
2015 EBITDA margin was at its historical low, as the company
recognised
lower-margin products such as high-rise residential apartments.
The thinner
margin is also reflected in its lower recognised average selling
price (ASP) of
CNY6,194 per square metre (sq m) compared with the average
recognised ASP of
CNY6,611 in 2013 and 2014, as well as average contracted sales
ASP of CNY6,658
between 2013 and 2015.
However, Fitch believes the improvement in EBITDA margin will be
due to
recognition of the wider-margin contracted sales. The EBITDA
margin improvement
after 2016 will be gradual due to recognition of wider-margin
contracted sales
and continued de-stocking of low-margin products. Successful
product
repositioning will be a positive development - given the better
margins, churn
and liquidity of the products targeting at Tier 1 and 2 cities.
Financial Control Remains Intact: Fitch believes Country Garden
continues to
exercise reasonable control of its financial profile even as its
land
acquisition exceeded its initial budget by a factor of 2.8x. It
has demonstrated
a financial record of improving funding flexibility and falling
interest costs,
where the average borrowing cost decreased to 6.2% in 2015 from
7.6% in 2014.
Corporate Action Potential: Country Garden has stated its share
buyback plans,
and has made
two acquisitions of auxiliary businesses related to
homebuilding. Fitch expects
the company will continue to make bolt-on acquisitions to
strengthen these
auxiliary businesses.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case include:
- Contracted sales by gross floor area to increase by 5% over
2016-2017;
- Average selling price for contracted sales to increase by 8%
over 2016-2017;
- EBITDA margin of 2016 improves to 16%-17% and to 20%-23% in
2017;
- Total land cost around CNY35bn-45bn in 2016-2017;
- Net debt including perpetuals to be around CNY70bn-95bn in
2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- Sustaining trend of neutral or positive cash flow from
operating activities;
- Maintaining the ratio of net debt to adjusted inventory below
35% on a
sustained basis (2015: 40.3%);
- Maintaining the ratio of contracted sales to gross debt above
1.5x on a
sustained basis (2015: 1.12x)
Negative: Developments that may individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action
include:
- EBITDA margin below 20% on a sustained basis (2015: 13.9%);
- Maintaining the ratio of net debt to adjusted inventory above
45% on a
sustained basis (2015: 40.3%);
- Maintaining the ratio of contracted sales to gross debt below
1.2x on a
sustained basis (2015: 1.12x)
