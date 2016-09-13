(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and
Viability Ratings of
six Chinese mid-tier commercial banks. The Outlooks on the
banks' IDRs are
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
The six banks are:
- Industrial Bank Co., Ltd
- China MinSheng Banking Corporation
- Ping An Bank Co., Ltd
- Hua Xia Bank
- China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd.
- Bank of Beijing
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
All of the banks' IDRs are based on state support and are at the
banks' Support
Rating Floors of 'BB+'. This reflects Fitch's continued
expectation that
extraordinary support from the central government would be
forthcoming in the
event of stress.
Fitch affirms the banks' Support Ratings of '3', and together
with the
affirmation of the banks' Support Rating Floors, indicates the
agency's
expectation of a moderate probability of state support, if
needed. This is based
on several factors, including their relative size, domestic
significance and
ownership structure. There is typically no direct central
government ownership
at these banks, nor any history of past government support,
despite their status
as national joint stock commercial banks (except for Bank of
Beijing, which is a
city commercial bank).
Increased ownership by state-owned strategic investors at some
of these mid-tier
banks over the past year or two comes at a time when
foreign-ownership is
declining. These ownership changes are not expected to reduce
support propensity
at these banks, as Fitch expects support to come primarily from
the state,
unless the portion of private ownership increases significantly
and results in a
meaningful reduction in state or policy influence.
VIABILITY RATINGS
Fitch affirmed the Viability Ratings of China's six mid-tier
banks, which range
from 'bb-' to 'b'. The Viability Ratings reflect different
degrees of intrinsic
strength, which is affected by the banks' perceived risk
appetite and ability to
absorb risks; the level and pace of financial system credit
growth; transparency
and corporate governance issues; an evolving regulatory
framework; and the
nascent legal system.
System-wide provision buffers have fallen, with the average
provision coverage
ratio for joint-stock banks declining to 179% at end-June 2016
(218% at
end-2014) and approaching the 150% regulatory minimum, even
though the banks
have made new provisions and disposed of NPLs. The need to
comply with higher
capital buffers at a time of weakening profitability has put
pressure on the six
mid-tier banks' capital.
Fitch's analysis of Chinese banks' asset-quality places greater
emphasis on
loss-absorption capacity, which includes factors such as
capitalisation,
loan-loss reserve coverage and profitability, than data on loan
classifications.
Fitch estimates the six mid-tier banks had varying levels of
loss-absorption
buffers, ranging from around 2%-7% of credit based on end-2015
data (average:
around 4%), compared with an average of 7.9% for state banks.
This shows most of
the six mid-tier banks can withstand less deterioration in their
buffers
relative to the state banks before some form of remedial action
would be likely
to be required to restore capital to a sustainable level.
However, recognition
of asset impairment is likely to be a protracted process as
authorities often
encourage support for troubled counterparties. Delinquencies are
likely to
continue eroding liquidity and cash buffers in the meantime, as
inflows from
distressed borrowers remain weak and more resources are directed
at forbearance
and support.
The raising, or planned raising, of additional capital in 2016
at some mid-tier
banks should help increase their risk buffers, provided there is
no acceleration
in growth. Fitch took into account situations where capital had
been raised by
banks to offset rapid growth and maintain loss-absorption
capacity at levels in
line with similarly rated peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
[The banking system's continued rapid growth, combined with the
rise in non-bank
credit extension, means potential claims on the state are
increasing. Pressures
will build on the banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) if Fitch
perceives the
state's ability to support the banking sector is undermined by
the increasing
size of the financial system. Chinese authorities have not yet
provided any
clear guidance on the classification of domestic systemically
important banks -
such guidance could lead to changes in the Support Ratings,
Support Rating
Floors and, in turn, the banks' IDRs. Fitch expects the state's
propensity to
support the banking sector to remain high over the near-term and
extremely high
for systemically important banks.
Significant changes to the sector's liability structure, which
results in
increasing the banks' reliance on wholesale or offshore funding
(that is, when
the system loan/deposit ratio reaches over 100%), may affect the
state's
willingness to support the entire financial system - especially
less
systemically important banks - in the longer-term, including
resolving the
rising stock of problem assets. A reduction in state-ownership
of the six
mid-tier banks, either directly or indirectly through local
governments or
state-owned-enterprises, may also negatively affect the
propensity of the state
to support these banks if the reduction is significant and
lowers state
influence.
VIABILITY RATINGS
Fitch assesses that excessive growth, particularly in
wealth-management product
(WMP) issuances, investments in receivables and non-loan credit,
may render
capital more vulnerable to deterioration beyond what is implied
by the current
rating levels. There has been notable growth in WMPs by five of
the mid-tier
banks in 2015 (China Guangfa Bank does not disclose information
about its WMP
activities) and this has continued into 1H16, albeit at a slower
pace. The
magnitude of growth in WMP issuance and investment in
"non-standard" assets over
the past year indicates the banks' risk appetite is increasing.
Growth that is
not managed prudently and is accompanied by a build-up of
additional buffers can
become a key source of credit and liquidity risk, creating
downward pressure on
Viability Ratings.
Similarly, downgrades to Viability Ratings are possible if
concentrations in
exposures increase relative to peers; if deterioration in
asset-quality begins
to undermine solvency; or if severe deposit migration or
reliance on WMPs leads
to greater funding and liquidity strains. The sector benefits
from a degree of
ordinary support from Chinese authorities, most notably in the
form of market
liquidity injections and aid for financially troubled borrowers,
but major
disruptions in the issuance of WMPs, quasi-substitutes for time
deposits or
interbank market distress could lead to Viability Rating
downgrades.
Viability Rating upgrades for China's mid-tier banks are
possible if Fitch
believes the operating environment has stabilised, if not
improved. This would
likely be evidenced from the pace of loan and non-loan credit
growth further
slowing to more sustainable levels, stronger regulation
contributing to less
off-balance-sheet activity or it being less of a concern and
more transparent,
greater confidence that reported asset-quality ratios will hold,
the banks
improving their loss-absorption capacities or strengthening
their deposit
funding and liquidity. Further development in the country's
financial markets
would also help lower existing financing and asset-quality
burdens in the
banking system and support eventual deleveraging of the economy.
The rating actions are as follows:
Industrial Bank Co., Ltd
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '3'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
China MinSheng Banking Corporation
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '3'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Ping An Bank Co., Ltd
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '3'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Hua Xia Bank
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '3'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd.
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '3'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Bank of Beijing
-Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Stable
Outlook
-Support Rating affirmed at '3'
-Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
-Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011553
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
