(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Agence
Francaise de
Developpement's (AFD) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'AA' with a
Stable Outlook, and Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'.
Fitch has also affirmed AFD's EUR30bn EMTN programme at 'AA' and
'F1+' and
EUR2bn certificates-of-deposit programme at 'F1+'. Senior
unsecured notes have
also been affirmed at 'AA'.
The affirmation reflects the unchanged links between AFD and the
French state
over the past 12 months, including our expectations of strong
extraordinary
support from the state. AFD is the French state's development
agency. Its
mission is to implement in foreign countries and in French
overseas territories
financial operations supporting economic and social development.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Under its rating of public-sector entities criteria, Fitch
classifies AFD as a
credit-linked entity to the French state (AA/Stable/F1+), and
equalises AFD's
ratings with those of the sovereign. In Fitch's view, AFD would
benefit from
very strong state support in case of need, due to its
Etablissement Public
Industriel et Commercial (EPIC) status, its strategic role in
governmental
policies, and thorough oversight by the state.
The EPIC status reflects the ultimate responsibility of the
French state for
AFD's solvency and liquidity. As an EPIC, AFD cannot be
liquidated or go
bankrupt. It can only be dissolved by law, which would entail an
automatic
unconditional transfer of all its assets and liabilities to the
state, or to
another public entity designated by the state. It is also
allowed to access
state emergency financial support mechanisms such as emergency
loans or the
purchase of AFD's long-term bonds or short-term notes by the
French treasury.
Fitch assumes that these mechanisms would be activated in a
timely manner in
case of need.
AFD implements one of the state's core missions as it is the
main operator of
development aid policy, which is an important foreign policy
instrument in
France. It finances development projects in designated foreign
countries, within
the policy framework defined by the French government, and also
funds
development projects in French overseas territories.
The French government also relies on AFD to implement the
sustainable
development goals set within the 2030 Agenda of the United
Nations for
Sustainable Development. AFD has several subsidiaries, most
importantly
Proparco, a 63.9%-owned development finance institution
dedicated to funding
private investments abroad. AFD and its subsidiaries are
consolidated in the AFD
Group.
The French state exercises close oversight over AFD. This is
ensured by
significant representation of the state on AFD's Board of
Directors and the
nomination of the Chairman and Managing Director by state
decree. Ongoing audits
are carried out by the supervising ministries (economy,
cooperation, overseas
territories and immigration) and AFD is also subject to the
ultimate control of
the state's supervisory bodies (national audit court, state's
general
inspectors).
AFD Group's loans were up 11.9% in 2015, following an 18.1%
increase in 2014. In
line with the French state's commitment to develop AFD's
activities, growth in
loans should continue in the coming years. According to AFD's
business plan, the
group's annual commitments were EUR8.3bn in 2015 and should
reach EUR12.5bn in
2020.
In 2015, AFD Group's profit before tax totalled EUR199m, up
36.5% from 2014. Net
banking income increased 17% in 2015 to EUR594m, as interest
revenue grew
significantly faster than interest expenditure. The cost-income
ratio remained
high at 51.9% in 2015, reflecting the cost of the agency's
network and the
importance of high-cost advisory services to borrowers.
In 2015, AFD Group's capital adequacy ratio and Tier 1 ratio
were 16.72% and
9.42%, respectively, above their respective minimum regulatory
levels of 8% and
6%. The ratios have declined in recent years as strong lending
growth has not
been fully matched by capital issuance or retained earnings.
Nonetheless, we
believe the state will ensure that AFD has the means to
implement its business
plan while maintaining sound capital ratios.
AFD faces low refinancing risk due to its fairly large capital
base, its
long-funding structure, and the predictability of its loan
disbursement
schedule. At end-2015, short-term funding relied on a EUR2bn
certificate-of-deposit programme and on a EUR30bn EMTN
programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes to France's sovereign rating would be mirrored in AFD's
ratings. An
adverse change to AFD's legal status, with weaker state support,
could also lead
to negative rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Pierre Charpentier
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Fitch France S.A.S
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
