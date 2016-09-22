(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2Q16 U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity: Clear Route Ahead here NEW YORK, September 22 (Fitch) Following a difficult few months, U.S. equity REIT liquidity profiles have improved meaningfully year-over-year thanks to a lessons learned approach from previous down cycles, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest quarterly update. Despite current favorable capital market conditions, REITs are still preparing for the eventual market contraction, according to Managing Director Steven Marks. 'REITs are adopting a lessons learned approach by bolstering cash reserves, reducing revolving line of credit balances and consciously spacing out debt maturity schedules to prevent any near-term shocks,' said Marks. Early 2016 capital issuance was sluggish but has since recovered on the back of strong unsecured bond and common equity issuance since April 1. The median liquidity coverage ratio for select U.S. equity REITs is 1.7x for the July 1, 2016 - Dec. 31, 2018 period as coverage for each major property type increased 20% or more from the prior year. Equity investors are also realigning their portfolios with REITs now officially reclassified into a new real estate-only sector under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS), which went into effect at the end of last month. The change removes REITs from the Financial Institutions sector, thereby increasing visibility and likely generalist investment in the sector as commercial real estate becomes a growing part of a diversified investment portfolio. '2Q16 U.S. Equity REIT Liquidity Update: Clear Route Ahead', is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Zachary Klein Analyst +1-212-908-0841 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.