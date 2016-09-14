(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, September 14 (Fitch) A successful cross-border
Additional Tier
1 (AT1) issue by State Bank of India (SBI, BBB-/Stable), India's
largest bank by
assets, would be a positive development for India's banking
system, Fitch
Ratings says.
The first cross-border deal in the dollar AT1 market from an
Indian bank would
open up a new source of much-needed regulatory capital and
provide a pricing
benchmark for other banks keen to access the dollar AT1 market.
AT1 issuance by
Indian banks has thus far been limited to the domestic market,
where both market
depth and investor appetite has been lacking.
Fitch estimates that Indian banks will require around USD90bn in
new capital by
the end of the fiscal year to March 2019 (FYE19) to meet Basel
III standards, of
which around 30% will be required in AT1. Indian banks have
struggled to raise
AT1 capital from the local market with issuances since January
2016 raising just
USD1.5bn in new AT1 capital.
Fitch would apply its consistent approach of using the banks'
Viability Ratings
(VRs) as the anchor for notching purposes when assigning ratings
to Indian AT1
instruments. Under Fitch's current criteria, these instruments
would be rated
five notches from the VR. The five notches factor in the risks
of both
non-performance and loss severity while the use of the VR as the
anchor rating
confirms that Fitch does not factor in extraordinary state
support into the
ratings of instruments with going-concern loss-absorption
features. This is
consistent with the Reserve Bank of India's framework, which
requires the
permanent write-off of AT1 securities before any extraordinary
public-sector
injection of funds takes place. (For more details, see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/715823">Indian Banks:
Applying
Fitch's Criteria on Basel III Capital Instruments ), dated 23
August 2013).
Basel III AT1 instruments are loss-absorbing in nature and will
be either
converted or written-down once AT1 capital triggers are
breached. These are hard
triggers requiring banks to maintain minimum Common Equity Tier
1 (CET1) ratio
of 5.5% until FYE19 and 6.125% thereafter. These instruments
feature fully
discretionary coupons and an issuer's total capital adequacy
ratio, CET1 ratio
and Tier 1 ratio need to be above regulatory minimums for it to
continue
servicing the coupon on its Basel III AT1 instruments.
Fitch believes that the risk of non-performance is highest under
fully
discretionary coupons as it is the most easily activated form of
loss
absorption.
Deteriorating financial profiles over the last few years have
raised the
standalone credit risks of Indian banks adding to capital
pressures at a time
when progressively higher minimum Basel III capital requirements
are being
phased in. This was recently highlighted by the coupon skip of
Dhanlaxmi Bank's
legacy Upper Tier 2 capital instrument.
