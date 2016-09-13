(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Sichuan Development
Holding Co., Ltd.'s (SDH) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The ratings are
assigned to SDH
and its subsidiaries may be rated at lower levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Links to Sichuan Province: The ratings of SDH are credit linked
to Sichuan
Province, but not equalised with it. This is reflected in the
provincial
government's 100% ownership of SDH, strong government oversight
of the company's
financials, and strategic importance of the entity's operation
to the province.
These factors result in a high likelihood of extraordinary
support, if needed.
Therefore, SDH is classified as a credit-linked public-sector
entity under
Fitch's criteria.
Sichuan's Satisfactory Creditworthiness: Sichuan Province
possesses a
well-diversified socio-economic profile and strategic importance
as a key
province in western China. The central government's regular and
sizeable
transfers also strengthen the visibility of its fiscal
performance, so the
province's budget performance is widely considered satisfactory.
Sichuan's
credit strengths are counterbalanced by high contingent
liabilities arising from
its state-owned entities.
Strategic Importance Attribute Stronger: SDH is positioned as
the sole
provincial level state-owned capital operation enterprise that
focuses on the
exercise of special roles in infrastructure development and
financing, resource
security, state-owned capital operation and management, inviting
investment to
Sichuan, developing industrial clusters and promoting
advancement of industries
in Sichuan. It was the largest public-sector entity in terms of
total assets at
end-2015 in Sichuan Province.
Control Attribute Stronger: The board members of SDH are mainly
appointed by the
Sichuan provincial government, and major projects as well as
investment and
financing decisions require the government's approval. SDH's
financing plan and
debt levels are closely monitored by the province, and the
company is required
to report its operational and financial results to the
provincial government on
a regular basis.
Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: SDH is registered as a
state-owned limited
liability company under Chinese company law. It is wholly owned
by the Sichuan
provincial government.
Integration Attribute Mid-Range: The provincial government
continues to provide
significant monetary support including, but not limited to,
capital injections,
subsidies and subsidised loans to support SDH's business,
because it is a core
functional public-sector entity in Sichuan. The fiscal support
aims to partly
fund SDH's capital expenditure and debt servicing. SDH also
receives
non-monetary government support that allows it to maintain
robust long-term
relationships with major banks, including policy banks and the
five largest
state-owned banks.
Financial Profile: SDH's financial profile in the past five
years has been
characterised by large capex, negative free cash flow and high
leverage. Fitch
believes this trend will continue in the medium term, driven by
the ongoing
infrastructure investments in Sichuan. However, perceived strong
support from
Sichuan Province could mitigate such risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Links with the Province: An upgrade of Fitch's internal
assessment of the
creditworthiness of Sichuan Province may trigger positive rating
action on SDH.
A significant weakening SDH's strategic importance to the
province, dilution of
the provincial government's shareholding, and/or reduced
provincial government
support, may result in a downgrade.
A downgrade may also stem from weaker fiscal performance or
increased
indebtedness of the province, leading to deterioration in its
creditworthiness.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Saifeng Mao
Associate Director
+852 2263 9983
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016)
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011565
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
