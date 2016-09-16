(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Tula Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB', Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B' and National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlook on the Long-Term ratings is Stable. The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have been affirmed at 'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base line scenario regarding the region's budgetary performance and our expectation that the region will maintain a positive current balance and moderate direct risk in the medium term, as commensurate with the ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'BB' ratings reflect the region's average-sized economy, a weak institutional framework for Russian LRGs and deterioration of the national economic environment, which may put pressure on Tula's budgetary performance over the medium term. They also reflect the region's moderate direct risk with limited exposure to immediate refinancing risk and satisfactory fiscal performance with a sufficient operating balance to cover interest payments. Fitch expects the operating balance to be close to the region's historical average at about 6%-7% of operating revenue in 2016-2018, and the current margin to remain positive at 4%-5%. Tula's budgetary performance recovered moderately during 1H16, with a surplus before debt variation on the back of expenditure restraint, while revenue proceeds grew as budgeted. However, as expenditure is likely to accelerate during 2H16, we are maintaining our projection of a RUB2.8bn budget deficit for the full year. Fitch assumes the region will continue to record a deficit before debt at about 3%-5% of total revenue in 2016-2018 (2015: 0.9% deficit). Fitch expects Tula's direct risk will continue to increase but remain moderate at below 35% of current revenue in 2016-2018 (2015: 27%). As of 1 August 2016 the region's direct risk was composed of federal budget loans and domestic bonds and amounted to RUB15.7bn, little changed since the beginning of 2015. Subsidised budget loans constitute 59% of total direct risk, and their low annual interest rates allow the region to save on interest payments. Despite the moderate debt burden, Tula is exposed to refinancing pressure in the medium term as it has to repay all outstanding debt over the next three years. Immediate refinancing risk is moderate as the region's RUB0.5bn bonds and RUB0.7bn budget loans due in 2016 are fully covered by RUB2.4bn outstanding cash and standby short-term credit facilities from the Russian Treasury. The regional economy has a well-diversified processing industry and economic growth has outpaced the national average for four years in a row. According to preliminary data, in 2015 the regional economy grew 4.7%, in contrast to the national GRP decline of 3.7% and the administration expects growth to continue in 2016. Nevertheless, the region's economy remains moderate in the national context, with GRP per capita at 93% of the national median in 2014. Fitch forecasts a 0.5% decline of national GDP in 2016, which in turn could weigh on the region's economic and budgetary performance. The region's credit profile remains constrained by the weak institutional framework for Russian LRGs, which has a shorter record of stable development than many of its international peers. The predictability of Russian LRGs' budgetary policy is hampered by frequent reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities within tiers of government. RATING SENSITIVITIES A sound budgetary performance with an operating margin above 10% on a sustained basis, accompanied by moderate direct risk below 40% of current revenue, would lead to an upgrade. Conversely, deteriorated budgetary performance with an operating margin consistently below 5%, accompanied by weak debt payback exceeding 10 years (2015: 3.1years), could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 99 01 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Konstantin Anglichanov Director +7 495 956 99 94 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts in order to make the LRG comparable internationally for analysis purposes. For Tula region these adjustments include: - Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue. - Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. - Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1011814 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.