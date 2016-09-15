(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
rating of The
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s (GS) JANY Sukuk Company Limited
(JANY) guaranteed
trust certificate issuance programme at 'A'. The certificate
programme's rating
is equalized with GS's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', which
was last
reviewed on June 14, 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The equalization of the certificate programme's rating to those
of GS is due to
the Sukuk's structure, which contains the following elements:
--Upon a trust dissolution event, J. Aron & Company (J. Aron)
will be obliged
under the Murabaha Agreement to acquire, or arrange for a
third-party purchaser
to acquire, JANY's beneficial interest in the commodities in the
Wakala
portfolio.
--The deferred payment price payable to the issuer under the
Murabaha contract
will be sufficient to fund payment of the face amount and any
periodic
distribution amounts due on the certificates upon (and any
additional periodic
distribution amounts accruing for a period of up to 14 days
following) the
occurrence of a trust dissolution event or the scheduled
dissolution date of the
trust.
--Goldman will unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee the
payment obligations
of J. Aron under the Murabaha contract, including an obligation
to pay the face
amount and any periodic distribution amounts due on the
certificates upon (and
any additional periodic distribution amounts accruing for a
period of up to 14
days following) the occurrence of a trust dissolution event or
the scheduled
dissolution date of the trust.
Additionally, the guarantee noted above will rank pari passu
with all other
unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of GS, which supports
the equalization
of ratings.
Fitch has given no consideration to any underlying assets or any
collateral
provided, as Fitch understands that the issuer's ability to
satisfy payments due
on the certificates will ultimately depend upon J. Aron and
Goldman satisfying
their unsecured payment obligations to the issuer under the
transaction
documents described in the prospectus.
By affirming such ratings to the programme and certificates to
be issued under
it, Fitch does not express an opinion on the programme
structure's compliance
with Shari'a principles or whether the relevant transaction
documents are
enforceable under applicable law.
The Sukuk program does not benefit from a cross-default
provision within the
guarantee documents, while other Fitch-rated Goldman debt
issuances benefit from
these provisions. In the event of Goldman's bankruptcy or
insolvency, Fitch
believes this could result in time-related subordination of the
Sukuk notes
relative to other creditors of Goldman whose claims would be
accelerated in the
event of default. However, the outcome for the Sukuk notes would
be uncertain,
and would depend on the remaining maturity of the notes, the
performance of the
reference collateral, and the actions of the regulatory
authorities in a
bankruptcy scenario.
Goldman's ratings continue to be supported by its investment
banking franchise,
solid liquidity position, better-than-average capital position,
and strong risk
management. The ratings are constrained by Goldman's focus on
capital market
activities and relatively higher wholesale funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
UNSECURED DEBT
The rating of the programme will be influenced by changes in
Goldman's Long-Term
IDR. A downgrade of Goldman's IDR would result in a downgrade to
JANY's
long-term debt rating. Depending on the magnitude of a downgrade
of Goldman,
this could potentially result in notching between the Sukuk
programme and
Goldman's IDR to reflect potential time-related subordination
associated with
the lack of a cross-default provision.
Goldman's rating upside is viewed as limited given the firm's
current business
and funding profiles. A material diversification of the firm's
revenue sources
which results in increased performance stability combined with
further
improvement and diversification in Goldman's funding profile
could potentially
result in moderate upward rating momentum.
Downward rating pressure for Goldman could be triggered by a
material loss,
significant increase in leverage, and/or deterioration in
liquidity levels.
Similarly, any unforeseen or outsized fines, settlements or
charges could also
have adverse ratings implications.
The rating actions are as follows:
JANY Sukuk Company Limited
--Long-term debt rating affirmed at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
212-908-0827
Global Head Islamic Finance:
Bashar Al-Natoor
Director
+971-4-424-1242
Committee Chairperson
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
212-908-0642
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011731
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
