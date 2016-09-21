(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 21 (Fitch) The universe of negative yielding
sovereign debt
fell to $10.9 trillion as of September 12th, according to Fitch
Ratings. Japan
remains the largest contributor to the total, accounting for 63%
of
negative-yielding debt outstanding, despite a $1 trillion
decrease in the
country's total since June 27th. The global universe decreased
primarily due to
yields for longer-dated maturities (more than seven years)
moving into positive
territory.
European countries remain a fixture in the negative yielding
sovereign debt
universe, as all countries with negative-yielding debt besides
Japan are in the
continent. As a group, European countries also have the lowest
aggregate yields,
with Germany leading the way at negative 30 bps. By contrast,
the comparable
average yield on $38 trillion in investment-grade (IG) sovereign
debt from 34
countries is 84 bps.
"Despite slight increases in yields recently, the amount of
negative-yielding
debt remains a bellwether for the challenges fixed income
investors globally
face in an ultra-low yield environment," said Robert Grossman,
Head of Macro
Credit Research.
The result of low and negative yields is a sharp cut in
investment income for
sovereign investors globally. Fitch calculates investors in the
$38 trillion of
IG sovereign debt are prospectively earning nearly $500 billion
less annually in
investment income than they would have earned with yields
available in 2011.
Banks, insurers and pension funds have also felt the pinch as
central bank asset
purchase programs, negative rate policies and investor demand
for longer-dated
paper have flattened and lowered yield curves significantly.
The full report, "Negative Yielding Sovereign Debt: Global Total
Falls back to
$10.9 trillion in September," is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
