NEW YORK, September 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB+' rating to
Agilent Technologies, Inc.'s (Agilent) senior unsecured notes
offering. Fitch
expects that Agilent will use the proceeds of the issue to repay
outstanding
indebtedness under its revolving credit facility ($235 million
at July 31, 2016)
and for general corporate purposes. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
The ratings apply to approximately $1.9 billion of debt at July
31, 2016. A full
list of current ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Fitch believes Agilent is committed to maintaining strong
investment-grade
ratings and is expected to operate with a moderate leverage
profile (run-rate
gross debt-to-EBITDA of around 2.0x or a bit higher), despite a
capital
deployment policy that will see Agilent issue incremental debt
of $250 million
each year from 2016-2018 to help fund share repurchases. The
company's financial
policy nevertheless reduces headroom at the current rating
category and leaves
its ratings more vulnerable to event risk, including debt-funded
acquisitions of
significant size.
--In the near term, Fitch expects that Agilent will focus on
smaller,
capabilities-based deals, since fewer transformational targets
remain in the
wake of recent transactions. Larger deals are not out of the
question, however,
within the parameters of Agilent's history of and commitment to
conservative
financial management.
--Agilent's business has a stable operating and cash flow
profile, owing to a
large proportion of recurring revenues (approximately 50%) and
steady end-market
demand. Fitch forecasts improving margins and normalized free
cash flow (FCF;
cash from operations less capex and dividends) of between $350
million-$400
million for the next four fiscal years.
--Agilent remains well-diversified in terms of product
categories, end markets,
and geographies. Diversification supports stability, although
exposure to
academic and government research budgets (approximately 10% of
revenues) may
lead to constrained or negative sales growth in periods of
macroeconomic
weakness.
--Agilent holds leading positions in its largest markets,
providing a
significant installed base with a significant amount of
recurring sales of
consumables, etc. Nevertheless, competition will remain
heightened and
consolidation is likely to remain a key theme. A sustained
commitment to R&D
investment for new product development will be necessary to
maintain market
leadership.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch anticipates that revenues will grow between 3%-4%
annually from
2016-2019, reflecting growth in end-user demand and benefit of
new products.
--Fitch models EBITDA growth resulting from growing revenues and
incremental
margin expansion, benefitting from cost savings derived from
recent
restructuring activities and increased operating leverage.
--Fitch models incremental annual debt increases of $250 million
annually
beginning in fiscal 2016 to help finance share repurchases,
resulting in gross
leverage ranging between 2.0x-2.25x throughout the forecast
period.
--Any acquisitions are expected to be targeted in nature and
manageable in size.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Maintenance of Agilent's 'BBB+' ratings will require gross
debt-to-EBITDA
generally maintained between 2.0x-2.5x. Temporary increases to
fund strategic
M&A accompanied by a credible de-leveraging plan could be
appropriate at the
current rating category. Fitch recognizes that a long-term
strategy in key areas
like diagnostics and genomics may require sizeable acquisitions
over the medium
term. Modest margin expansion, suggesting successful new product
introductions
and operational efficiencies, would be supportive of the 'BBB+'
ratings.
A downgrade could result from lower than expected cash flows,
leading Agilent to
issue more than the expected additional debt to fund dividends
or share
repurchases. A downgrade could also result from the consummation
of an
acquisition of a size such that cash flows would not be
sufficient to permit
adequate and timely de-leveraging. Margin deterioration due to
market
commoditization or the inability to flex costs in response to
weak demand (e.g.
from government and research budget cuts) could also precipitate
downward
ratings pressure.
An upgrade is not anticipated in the near- to medium-term.
Fitch's 'BBB+'
ratings provide Agilent with flexibility to take part in the
consolidation
characterizing the life sciences and diagnostics sector in the
near- to
medium-term.
CURRENT FINANCIAL POLICY REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY
Management intends to return 85% of pre-dividend FCF (up from
historical levels
of around 40%) to shareholders over the next three years through
dividends and
share repurchases. Agilent will help finance the share
repurchases with $250
million of incremental debt each year from 2016-2018. In Fitch's
view, this
stance remains in line with the current 'BBB+' ratings, as
resulting gross
leverage is likely to remain between 2.0x-2.25x if EBITDA growth
largely offsets
incremental debt issued. Fitch views gross debt leverage in this
range as
supportive of Agilent's current rating level, given the
company's good earnings
visibility and a stable operating profile characterized by
steady demand, light
CAPEX requirements, and stable operating margins.
Importantly, Fitch believes Agilent would remain committed to
returning 85% of
FCF to shareholders for the 2016-2018 fiscal years, even if it
were to execute a
debt-funded transaction of material size. This expectation
reduces flexibility
at the current rating category. If the company were to pursue a
strategic
acquisition without a credible deleveraging plan to reduce the
company's gross
debt-to-EBITDA to levels between 2.0x-2.5x within 12-18 months
following the
transaction, Fitch would likely downgrade Agilent's ratings by
one notch.
STEADY GROWTH OUTLOOK WITH PROFITABILITY ENHANCEMENTS EXPECTED
Fitch expects Agilent to achieve low- to mid-single-digit
organic growth in each
of its key business areas, benefitting from favorable secular
and demographic
trends that should increase end-user demand, particularly in
emerging markets.
New products could further benefit top-line gains although the
pace of uptake is
more difficult to predict. The biggest risk to near-term
top-line gains could be
continued foreign currency translation headwinds. If currency
translation
continues to work against the company, reported EBITDA margins
could be
challenged to show marked improvement. However, even if revenues
are flat, the
company should be able to generate more modest margin
improvement due to cost
saving initiatives and product portfolio rationalization that
includes the
recent exit of two unprofitable business lines.
STRONG, DIVERSE MARKET POSITIONS
Agilent holds strong market positions in most of the markets in
which it
participates. However, several of the its primary competitors
have greater
overall scale and financial flexibility than Agilent, including
Thermo Fisher
Scientific Corp. (Thermo Fisher); Danaher Corp.; Abbott
Laboratories; and Roche.
Thermo Fisher in particular has been aggressively expanding its
genomics
capabilities, and its acquisition of Life Technologies Corp.
resulted in an
organization four times the size of Agilent. New product
launches will be vital
to maintaining leadership positions and to sustaining pricing.
For Agilent, becoming a leader in diagnostics and genomics may
require
large-scale aggregate M&A. But larger firms may have the ability
to outbid
Agilent and other mid-sized corporations as new technologies
emerge and as
consolidation occurs over time.
LIQUIDITY
Agilent maintains a solid liquidity profile, although U.S. cash
balances are
kept relatively low (approximately $124 million at July 31,
2016). Fitch
estimates that roughly 25% of total operating cash flow is
generated in the U.S.
but that between 40%-50% of Agilent's cash flows are regularly
available to
address funding requirements in the U.S., which is sufficient to
fund
operational needs, service the company's debt, and pay
shareholder dividends.
The company's increased share repurchase commitment will require
incremental
debt of $250 million in each of the next three years. Following
the completion
of Agilent's refinancing transactions discussed above, full
availability under
the firm's $700 million revolver due Sept. 15, 2019 should be
adequate to fund
smaller U.S.-based acquisition targets.
Only $100 million of 2018 debt matures over the next four fiscal
years,
mitigating the risk of lower U.S. cash balances. Agilent's next
debt maturity is
$500 million due in 2020, with the remaining $1 billion due
thereafter.
Long-dated debt maturities could provide flexibility for the use
of shorter-term
debt to fund acquisitions over the ratings horizon.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Agilent as follows:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
