(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Central American
Bank for Economic Integration's (CABEI) Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook has been revised
to Positive
from Stable. The National Ratings in several markets are
affirmed at 'AAA' on
their respective national scales, with a Stable Outlook, and the
issue ratings
on CABEI's senior unsecured bonds are also affirmed at 'A',
The revision of the Outlook on the Long-term IDR to Positive
reflects an
improvement in CABEI's overall risk profile, a trend that Fitch
expects to
continue over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Positive Outlook reflect the following key
rating factors:
CABEI's IDR is fully driven by its intrinsic credit quality,
most notably its
high level of solvency (assessed at 'aa-') and its strong
liquidity (assessed at
'aaa'). The high-risk business environment in which this
multilateral
development bank (MDB) operates leads to a two-notch lower
rating from the
solvency assessment of 'aa-', resulting in an intrinsic rating
of 'a'.
In addition to reduced exposure to the private sector, the near
elimination of
impaired loans, the maintenance of solid reserve coverage and a
gradual
reduction in loan concentration, CABEI's liquidity profile
includes a higher
proportion of 'AAA'/'AA' rated investments. Fitch also expects
continued
diversification and lower average loan book risk over the rating
horizon, as
most of CABEI's loan growth will be directed toward countries
with higher
sovereign ratings.
In Fitch's view, the recent amendments to CABEI's Constitutive
Agreement,
effective June 2016, facilitate risk diversification and sustain
capital growth,
as well as strengthen CABEI's preferred creditor status and
improve governance.
These amendments will allow CABEI to widen its scope outside of
the founding
member countries (Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua
and Costa Rica) as
long as the projects are consistent with its purpose and
strategy.
The MDB's solvency assessment is driven by its strong and stable
capital
position which compensates for the higher risk of its loan book.
CABEI's
excellent and stable capital ratio is underpinned by
conservative capitalization
policies, moderate exposure growth, and sustained capital
contributions from
member countries.
The operating environment weighs on the rating, as the MDB
operates in a
high-risk business environment. The focus of CABEI's financing
operations on
middle-income founding-member countries and the Dominican
Republic, which
exhibit some degree of political instability and generally
weaker governance
indicators as reported by the World Bank, drive this assessment.
Additionally,
the MDB's headquarters are located in Honduras, which falls into
the lower
quartiles for half of the World Bank governance indicators.
CABEI's IDR does not incorporate credit uplift for extraordinary
support from
shareholders due to the key shareholders' average rating of 'BB'
at end-2015 and
the lack of sufficient callable capital to provide full coverage
of net debt.
As CABEI's LTFC IDR is materially above the sovereign ratings of
Thailand,
Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras and Dominican Republic, the
MDB is rated
'AAA' on the respective national rating scales.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment of the upside
potential of the
rating. The following risk factors, individually or
collectively, could trigger
a positive rating action:
--A marked improvement in the bank's risk exposure, reflected by
an increase of
the loan portfolio's average rating while maintaining good asset
quality
metrics. This increase would be driven by growth in countries
other than the
founding member countries, rated above the loan portfolio's
current average
rating of 'B+'.
A downgrade of the IDR is unlikely given the Positive Outlook.
Factors that
could individually or collectively result in a return to a
Stable Outlook
include:
--A material increase in business environment risk driven by a
significant
increase in the bank's exposure to countries with a higher risk
profile.
--A marked deterioration in the average rating of the loan
portfolio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that member countries, even if experiencing severe
difficulties,
will continue to honor CABEI's preferred-creditor status and
exempt its
private-sector borrowers from any measures that may affect the
transfer and/or
convertibility of their debt service payments.
Fitch has affirmed CABEI's ratings as follows:
International scale
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A'.
National scale
--Long-term national rating in El Salvador at 'AAA(slv)';
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating in El Salvador at 'F1+(slv)';
--Senior unsecured long-term debt in El Salvador at 'AAA(slv)';
--Long-term national rating in Honduras at 'AAA(hnd)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term national rating in Honduras at 'F1+(hnd)';
--Long-term national rating in Costa Rica at 'AAA(cri)'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term National Rating in Costa Rica at 'F1+(cri)';
--Senior unsecured long-term debt in Costa Rica at 'AAA(cri)';
--Senior unsecured short-term debt in Costa Rica at 'F1+(cri)';
--Senior unsecured long-term debt in Mexico at 'AAA(mex)';
--Senior unsecured long-term debt in Panama at 'AAA(pan)';
--Senior unsecured long-term debt in Thailand at 'AAA(tha)'.
The following rating was unaffected:
--Long-term National Rating in Dominican Republic at 'AAA(dom)';
Outlook Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Marcela Galicia
Director
+503 2516-6616
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat,
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 (81) 8399-9156
Committee Chairperson
Eric Paget-blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1011660
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.