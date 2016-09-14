(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB+' rating to the
senior unsecured notes due 2026 issued by Ventas Realty, L.P.
(Issuer Default
Rating 'BBB+'/Outlook Stable), the operating partnership
of Ventas, Inc.
(NYSE: VTR). A full list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB+' rating and Stable Outlook reflect Ventas' diverse
portfolio of
healthcare properties, demonstrated and consistent access to
multiple sources of
capital, adequate liquidity and a deep management team. These
strengths are
tempered by leverage that has increased and now remains closer
to 6x than 5x.
Other credit concerns include the potential for higher
volatility in operating
cash flows through the cycle given the company's REIT Investment
Diversification
and Empowerment Act (RIDEA) structured investments and Fitch's
broader concerns
surrounding the rapid growth of healthcare REITs.
LEVERAGE REMAINS AT HIGH-END OF RANGE
Fitch expects leverage will continue to sustain around 6x, and
the extent to
which it migrates lower will depend on net acquisition volumes
and the timing
and relative mix of funding sources (i.e. debt, newly issued
common equity
and/or dispositions). With leverage near Fitch's rating
sensitivity for negative
momentum, VTR has a thinner cushion against potential
deterioration in recurring
operating EBITDA than in prior years should there be a decline
in the RIDEA
portfolio or tenant credit issues in the net lease portfolio.
Similarly, Fitch
expects it will be more challenging for VTR to grow meaningfully
on a
leverage-neutral basis going forward.
VTR had leverage of 5.9x and 6.2x, respectively, for the
quarters ended June 30,
2016 and Dec. 31, 2015. Leverage on a trailing 12-months (TTM)
basis is less
relevant given that 2015 reported earnings include partial-year
contributions
from the assets spun off into Care Capital Properties, Inc.
(NYSE: CCP). Fitch
calculates leverage as debt less readily available
cash/recurring operating
EBITDA.
STEADY CASH FLOW GROWTH DRIVES FIXED CHARGE COVERAGE (FCC)
Fitch assumes cash flow growth will remain steady through 2017
resulting in FCC
in the low 4x range, which is strong for the rating. FCC was
4.2x for the
quarter ended June 30, 2016. Fitch defines FCC as recurring
operating EBITDA
less straight-line rent and recurring maintenance capital
expenditures/total
interest incurred.
STRONG ACCESS TO CAPITAL & APPROPRIATE LIQUIDITY
A key driver of Ventas' ratings is its strong access to capital.
The company has
consistently demonstrated access to the public unsecured bond
markets in the
U.S. and Canada including two 30-year note issuances. Ventas'
access to capital
is supplemented by its bank lending group which provides a $2
billion unsecured
revolving credit facility due 2019 assuming extension options
are exercised.
Fitch projects VTR's sources of liquidity cover its uses by 1.1x
for the period
July 1, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2017 before the 2026 note
issuance. Debt
maturities are generally manageable until 2018 and 2019 when
$1.3 billion and
$1.7 billion mature. Fitch defines sources as readily available
cash,
availability under the revolving credit facility and retained
cash flow from
operations after dividends and uses as debt maturities,
maintenance capital
expenditures and development expenditures.
ADEQUATE CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
VTR's unencumbered asset pool provides adequate contingent
liquidity to its
unsecured debt at 1.9x assuming a stressed 8.5% capitalization
rate as of June
30, 2016. On the margin, the portfolio is slightly more
leverageable since the
CCP spin-off given the increased contribution from seniors
housing, offset in
part by the addition of hospitals from the Ardent transaction to
the
unencumbered pool which have limited leveragability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for VTR include:
--2% triple net revenue growth, 3.5% same store NOI growth on
seniors housing
operating assets, and 3% same-store NOI growth in medical office
buildings
through 2017;
--G&A growth to maintain historical margins relative to total
revenues;
--Announced and completed transactions such as the $1.5 billion
Wexford
portfolio and $500 million of dispositions with any incremental
acquisitions
funded with a like amount of dispositions;
--Debt repayment with the issuance of new unsecured bonds;
--AFFO payout ratio of approximately 85%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum in the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x
(leverage was 5.9x at
June 30, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
4.0x (FCC was
4.2x for the quarter ended June 30, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt (UA/UD)
at a stressed 8.5% capitalization rate sustaining above 4.0x
(UA/UD was 1.9x at
June 30, 2016).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Increased cash flow volatility through the cycle due to
heightened RIDEA
exposure and/or material increase in RIDEA exposure;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
3.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of liquidity coverage sustaining below
1.0x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch rates Ventas as follows:
Ventas, Inc.
--IDR 'BBB+'.
Ventas Realty Limited Partnership and Ventas Capital Corporation
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured guaranteed notes 'BBB+'.
Ventas Canada Finance Limited
--Senior unsecured guaranteed notes 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3138
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Oct. 7, 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation and include operating income
from discontinued
operations;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $5 million of cash for working capital purposes
that is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.